Correction Brane Audio Issued Four Patents for its Revolutionary Repel-Attract Driver Technology

Austin, Texas, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brane Audio published a press release on June 4, 2024, with the headline "Brane Audio Issued Four Patents for its Revolutionary Repel-Attract-Driver Technology," please note the patent numbers are US 12,003,941 B2, US 12,003,942 B2, US 12,003,943 B2 and US 12,003,944 B2, not 2023/0328448 A1. The corrected release follows:

Brane Audio , an Austin-based sound technology company today announced that four patents (US 12,003,941 B2, US 12,003,942 B2, US 12,003,943 B2 and US 12,003,944 B2) for its novel Repel-Attract Driver (RAD) technology have been issued. The RAD is a pioneering advancement that marks the most commercially significant innovation in audio driver technology in a century, positioning Brane Audio to transform the entire audio industry.

The RAD is the result of a decade of intensive electromechanical device research, outperforming traditional voice-coil drivers through a breakthrough in electromechanics. Using a novel array of stationary and moving permanent magnets to cancel internal air pressure forces, the RAD allows a tenfold increase in sub-bass that wasn’t previously possible. This patented force cancellation design allows Brane speakers to be compact, efficient, and capable of producing deeper bass than any comparable speaker on the market.

“We’ve initiated a new era of audio performance through the invention of the RAD,” said Joe Pinkerton, CEO and co-founder of Brane Audio. “We can scale this technology from earbuds all the way to festival sound systems, so this is truly just the beginning for Brane’s RAD innovation.”

Earlier this year, Brane Audio launched its flagship product, the Brane X portable speaker, which is the first portable speaker in its size class to have a true subwoofer and break Hofmann’s Iron Law, thanks to the RAD innovation.Hailed as a “modern miracle of applied physics” (TechHive) with “physics-defying powerful sound” (WIRED) the Brane X weighs in at only 7.7 lbs, boasts a 10X increase in sub-bass for its size, and burns roughly 10% of the power of a conventional subwoofer.

“The reviews have been overwhelmingly positive,” said Pinkerton. “Our goal is to bring high-quality sound to everyone, not just audiophiles.”

Brane Audio will continue to drive innovation in audio engineering by continuously improving its new RAD innovation. Brane X is the only product on the market that uses RAD technology.

Brane X can be purchased at Brane’s flagship store in Austin, TX, or www.braneaudio.com .

About Brane Audio

Brane Audio is a sound technology company that is unlocking a radically new experience of sound. The company’s flagship product, Brane X, is the first mobile speaker in its size class with a true subwoofer. Brane's breakthrough Repel-Attract Driver (RAD) delivers a 10x increase in sub-bass without any sacrifice in size or power consumption. RAD represents the most commercially significant innovation in audio driver technology in a century and breaks Hofmann’s Iron Law by using a proprietary array of permanent magnets to cancel internal air pressure forces. This novel force cancellation design allows Brane speakers to be compact, efficient, and capable of producing deeper bass than any comparable speaker on the market. Brane was founded in 2015 and is proudly based in the live music capital of Austin, Texas. Our team of engineers and scientists works tirelessly to push the boundaries of sound with an unrelenting commitment to invention and scientific curiosity.