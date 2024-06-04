Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Tigard, Oregon

TIGARD, Ore., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at River Terrace , is coming soon to Tigard, Oregon. The community will feature two- and three-story luxury homes in the highly desirable Bull Mountain area. The first phase of the Spring Collection of homes is expected to open for sale this summer.



Featuring seven different home designs in the first phase, Toll Brothers at River Terrace - Spring Collection offers modern open floor plans ranging from 2,724 to 4,248+ square feet with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages. Select floor plans offer the opportunity for luxury outdoor living, main-floor bedrooms, daylight basements, and versatile lofts and flex spaces. Pricing will start in the low $900,000s.





Residents will enjoy access to a network of walking and biking trails throughout the master-planned community connecting parks, open spaces, and the new Art Rutkin Elementary School. The community is also adjacent to a neighborhood park with a children’s play area.

“Our new Toll Brothers at River Terrace community will offer residents the opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds – a tranquil, suburban setting within easy reach of the historic downtown Tigard area and an abundance of recreation,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Oregon. “With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in the Bull Mountain area.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located near SW Everton Street and SW 164th Avenue, Toll Brothers at River Terrace is conveniently close to premier shopping, dining, and recreational destinations including Bridgeport Village and Washington Square shopping center.

For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at River Terrace, call (844) 900-8655 or visit TollBrothersatRiverTerrace.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

