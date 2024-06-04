AssureCare Acquires Cureatr and SinfoniaRx Technology

CINCINNATI, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureCare, a leading healthcare technology company, has further expanded its AssureRx® medication management solutions portfolio with the acquisition of technology from Cureatr and SinfoniaRx, a national, value-based medication management services company focused on improving quality and reducing total cost of care.



"This initiative strengthens AssureCare's comprehensive medication management solutions, assuring patients receive excellent medication therapy and improve their overall health outcomes," said Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, President & CEO of AssureCare.

AssureCare's approach to medication management involves thorough patient engagement and detailed medication assessments led by highly trained clinical pharmacists. These include examining all current medications for safety and effectiveness, identifying potential interactions, and providing tailored recommendations to optimize patient health. The result is a simplified medication plan that decreases costs and improves patient safety.

"Adding Cureatr and SinfoniaRX to our AssureRx platform marks a significant milestone for AssureCare as we continue to innovate and expand our Medication Therapy Management (MTM) solutions, an integral part of our population health management strategy," said Mayur Yermaneni, EVP of Innovation, and Growth at AssureCare. "It further enables us to deliver measurable value to our customers," he said.

With this expanded integration, AssureCare will offer improved medication reconciliation, reduced detrimental drug events, and enhanced adherence to medication regimens. This broad approach ensures that patients reach their health goals while receiving personalized care from board-certified clinical pharmacists. The acquisition aligns with AssureCare’s mission to empower healthcare organizations with innovative solutions and be at the forefront in repairing the multi-billion-dollar suboptimal medication management problem in the United States.

About AssureCare

AssureCare provides cutting-edge population health management software to healthcare and human services organizations like payors, providers, and pharmacies. Our enterprise solutions automate complex tasks, optimize workflows, and offer deep analytics, enabling informed decisions and cost-effective care delivery. We specialize in software solutions for risk-bearing entities, improving patient outcomes, and reducing avoidable costs. Our flagship platform, MedCompass, supports end-to-end care management trusted by leading commercial and government payors serving millions. Additionally, AssureRx optimizes patient care by managing medication-related risks for pharmacies, providers, and payors, with Pharmacist Credentialing and Medication Therapy Management capabilities. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, AssureCare is a part of the Vora Ventures tech portfolio.