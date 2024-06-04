iRhythm Technologies to Present at the 2024 Truist Securities MedTech Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, announced today that the company will be participating in the upcoming Truist Securities MedTech Conference.

iRhythm’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 18, at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

