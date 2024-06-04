EZCORP to Participate in June Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) today announced its participation in the following conferences:



14th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

Tim Jugmans, CFO

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Jay Conference – Bryant Park, New York, NY

Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 11:30am ET

Jefferies Consumer Conference

Lachie Given, CEO

Tim Jugmans, CFO

Monday and Tuesday, June 17-18, 2024

Nantucket, MA

Conducting meetings throughout the days

The investor presentation deck and webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ezcorp.com .

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com .

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Facebook EZPAWN Official https://www.facebook.com/EZPAWN/

EZCORP Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezcorp_official/

EZPAWN Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezpawnofficial/

EZCORP Linked In https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezcorp/

Company Contacts:

Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com

Phone: 1 (512) 314-2220

Jean Marie Young

Managing Director, Three Part Advisors

Three Part Advisors

Email: jyoung@threepa.com

Phone: 1 (631) 418-4339

Source: EZCORP, Inc.