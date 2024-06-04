Root, Inc. to Participate in the TD Financial Services & Fintech Summit

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, announced today that Alex Timm, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat moderated by Andrew Kligerman at the TD Financial Services & Fintech Summit on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET.



The link to register for the fireside chat will be available on Root’s Investor Relations website , and a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time after the presentation concludes.

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 13 million app downloads and has collected more than 26 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.



For further information on Root, visit root.com .

