Gritstone bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world's most potent vaccines, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor and scientific conferences:



Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Fireside Chat*)

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 1:20pm ET

Location: Miami, FL

JonesHealthcare Seaside Summit 2024 (1x1s)

Dates: Monday, July 15 - Tuesday, July 16

Location: Encinitas, CA

4th Annual mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit (Panel)

Panel Title: Unpacking 2024’s Successes & Anticipating the Next Challenges to Advance the Future of mRNA-Based Therapeutics & Vaccines

Date and Time: Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 8:30am ET

Location: Boston, MA

Select events (marked by *) will be webcasted live and webcast details will be available on the ‘Events’ page of Gritstone bio’s website: https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events . Archived replays will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to develop the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets. Independently and with our collaborators, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates to treat and prevent viral diseases and solid tumors in pursuit of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

