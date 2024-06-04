CEA Industries Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split to be Effective June 7, 2024; Publicly Traded Warrant Adjustment

Louisville, Colorado, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CEAD) announced that it approved a 1-for-12 reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of common stock and corresponding adjustment to the publicly traded common stock purchase warrants.



Pursuant to the reverse stock split, each twelve (12) shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, will be automatically combined and converted into one (1) outstanding share of common stock, $0.00001 par value per share. In addition, the current publicly traded common stock purchase warrants will be adjusted under the current terms of the warrant agreement so that each 12 warrants will be entitled to acquire one share of common stock at a revised purchase price per share of $60.00.

The Company will continue to be subject to periodic reporting and other requirements under the Securities and Exchange Act and the common stock and common stock purchase warrants will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market “CEAD” and “CEADW,” respectively.

Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of the Company, indicated that the purpose of the reverse stock split is to maintain the Company’s listing of its common stock and publicly traded common stock purchase warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company, however, cannot assure that the price of its common stock after the reverse stock split will reflect the reverse split ratio, that the price per share following the reverse split will be maintained for any period of time, or that the price will remain above the pre-split trading price.

Shares of the Company’s common stock have been assigned a new CUSIP number (86887P309). The common stock purchase warrants will retain their current CUSIP number.

The common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis, beginning on Friday, June 7, 2024.

No fractional shares will be issued and any fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the next whole share. Stockholders holding shares of CEAD common stock at registered brokerage firms should consult with their broker for further information on their account. Stockholders who hold shares with our transfer agent will receive information in the mail about their accounts over the next few days.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com) provides a suite of complementary and adjacent offerings to the controlled environment agriculture industry. The Company’s comprehensive solutions, when aligned with industry operators’ product and sales initiatives, support the development of the global ecosystem for indoor cultivation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Investor Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

info@ceaindustries.com

(720) 330-2829