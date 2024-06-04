Graphjet Technology Receives Notification of Delinquency from Nasdaq

Kuala Lumpur, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphjet Technology, a Cayman Islands exempt company (“Graphjet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GTI), today announced that on May 30, 2024, the Company received a delinquency notification letter (the “10-Q Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”) as a result of the Company’s failure to have timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the “Quarterly Report”), with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is working diligently with its independent registered public accounting firm to complete the Form 10-Q. The 10-Q Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The 10-Q Notice provides that the Company has 60 calendar days, until July, 29, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to the delinquent report. If the Company’s plan is accepted, Nasdaq may grant the Company an exception of up to 180 days from the due date of the initial delinquent filing, or until November 18, 2024, to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the plan, the Company will have the opportunity to appeal the decision to a Hearings Panel.

