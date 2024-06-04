Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call to be Held on August 1, 2024

BETHESDA, Md., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, will report second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after the market close.



The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 results and business outlook on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call:

USA Toll Free Number 888-506-0062 International Toll Number 973-528-0011 Access Code 142270

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

A replay of the call will be available Thursday, August 1, 2024, until Saturday, August 31, 2024, via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through November 8, 2024. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay:

USA Toll Free Number 877-481-4010 International Toll Number 919-882-2331 Passcode 50723

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.