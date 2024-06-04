Weatherford Signs Memorandum of Understanding with QatarEnergy to Advance Tawteen In-Country Value Program

HOUSTON, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with QatarEnergy to establish a robust framework aimed at advancing Tawteen’s In-Country Value program objectives to develop the local energy industry, foster career opportunities and talent development, and drive technology innovation in support of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The agreement underscores Weatherford’s commitment to driving sustainable development and technological advancement within the region. Per the MOU, the companies will collaborate to develop Qatari nationals and residents in technical fields, infrastructure, technology, and supply chains. This effort aims to strengthen Qatar’s domestic capabilities, enabling a high standard of living for its population and future generations.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford President and CEO commented, “I am delighted for us to partner with QatarEnergy in support of Tawteen and the Qatar National Vision 2030 under the esteemed leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar. This MOU signifies another significant milestone in Weatherford and QatarEnergy’s long-standing history of strategic collaboration and aligns with the broader objectives of fostering economic diversification and enhancing Qatar's technological landscape.”

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 18,800 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 340 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

For Media:

Kelley Hughes

Weatherford International plc

Corporate Communications

media@weatherford.com