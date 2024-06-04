Lifeward to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 12

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (DBA Lifeward™), (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global market leader delivering life-changing solutions to revolutionize what is possible in rehabilitation, recovery, and the pursuit of life’s passions in the face of physical limitation or disability, today announced that Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference, taking place on June 12-13, 2024.



The presentation will begin at 9:15 AM EDT on June 12, 2024 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3vIREsh_SayBTZWzmB7tSw. Lifeward will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, June 12-13, 2024. Registration is available to interested investors for the presentation or one-on-ones at www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and interested investors do not need to be Sidoti clients.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES System.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

