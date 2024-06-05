HUMANA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Humana Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Humana Inc. (“Humana” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUM) in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Humana common stock between July 27, 2022, and January 24, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 2, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Humana is a health insurance company that provides medical benefit plans to members.

The Humana class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants downplayed pressures on Humana’s adjusted earnings-per-share resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to Humana’s assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs.

The Humana class action lawsuit further alleges that on June 13, 2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc., one of Humana’s principal health insurer competitors, revealed that it was seeing “higher levels” of outpatient care activity and suggested that this higher utilization was due to “pent-up demand or delayed demand being satisfied.” On this news, the price of Humana common stock fell more than 11%, according to the complaint.

Then, on June 16, 2023, the Humana class action lawsuit further alleges that Humana reported “higher than anticipated non-inpatient utilization trends, predominately in the categories of emergency room, outpatient surgeries, and dental services, as well as inpatient trends that have been stronger than anticipated in recent weeks, diverging from historical seasonality patterns.” On this news, the price of Humana common stock fell, according to the complaint.

The Humana class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 18, 2024, Humana revealed that its benefits expense ratio had increased to approximately 91.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and approximately 88% for the full year 2023. On this news, the price of Humana common stock fell nearly 8%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on January 25, 2024, the complaint further alleges that Humana announced a loss of $4.42 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 that was “driven by higher than anticipated inpatient utilization . . . and a further increase in non-inpatient trends,” and stated that it expected the higher level of medical costs would “persist throughout 2024.” On this news, the price of Humana common stock fell nearly 12%, according to the Humana class action lawsuit.

