Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers: Jackson Personal Injury Attorney Advocating for Slip and Fall Accident Victims

Jackson Township, NJ, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a 2022 report by the National Floor Safety Institute (NFSI), slip and fall accidents constitute one-eighth of the eight million injuries that occur every year. While most of these personal injuries result in minor bruises and abrasions, some can lead to significant issues such as fractures, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, or even death.

There are many causes of slip and fall accidents in Jackson and across the nation. The most common causes, according to NFSI, include wet and slippery surfaces, uneven or damaged floors, and lack of proper lighting in commercial spaces. Individuals can also slip and fall in spaces with no handrails and guardrails and due to clutter and obstacles in hallways.

After seeking medical assistance, the victims of slip and fall accidents need assistance from a legal team like Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers. The personal injury attorneys help them identify the at-fault party and know their rights as victims. The Jackson-based firm advises clients to document the scene, collect witness information (if possible), and keep records. Additionally, the firm helps them in building a solid case.

In some cases, there may be new problems, such as the destruction of evidence by the employer or landlord. The defense might also argue that the plaintiff shares some responsibility or that the victim consciously decided to use the risky surfaces even after recognizing the hazard. By addressing these challenges and supporting the victim from the beginning, the New Jersey injury lawyer increases the chances of a positive outcome if the case goes to trial.

Most personal injury cases end up in settlements. While negotiating for a settlement, Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers ensures that victims are fairly compensated. If they lost the ability to earn wages, spent money on medical bills, or suffered any other economic losses, they are entitled to a settlement. Additionally, the team ensures clients receive settlements for other non-economic damages such as emotional distress, suffering, pain, and loss of consortium.

In addition to representing slip and fall victims, the firm offers legal services to people injured in car, construction, truck, and motorcycle accidents, among others. Recognizing that each practice area has its own set of laws and each case varies, the firm offers personalized services to each client, starting with phone consultations.

About Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers

Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers helps accident victims and personal injury clients navigate the legal processes - whether through trial or settlements. Considering each case is unique, and the at-fault party always puts up a spirited fight not to compensate the victim, the firm offers personalized services. The offerings include building a strong case and advising clients on collecting, documenting, and preserving evidence. As a firm operating on a contingency basis, personal injury victims do not pay legal fees until the case is won.

*Attorney advertising. Results may vary depending on particular facts and legal circumstances.

