LINK Business Brokers Expands Operations to North Queensland, Opens New Cairns Office

CAIRNS, Queensland, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINK Business Brokers is expanding its presence in Australia with the new Cairns and North Queensland office. The office, led by father son duo Wim Janssen and Marc Janssen who have successfully owned and operated LINK Sunshine Coast for over a decade, aims to leverage the growing market for business brokerage in the region, enhance economic development, and offer expert brokerage services.







Wim Janssen winning Australian Business Broker of the Year at the recent national LINK Awards

As the business brokerage sector continues to experience robust growth across Australia, LINK Business Brokers proudly announces the opening of a new office in Cairns, with a service area encompassing Far North, North and Central Queensland. This strategic expansion is led by business brokers Wim Janssen and Marc Janssen, aligning with LINK’s commitment to stimulate local economies by connecting entrepreneurs with suitable business opportunities in burgeoning markets.

Wim Janssen has over two decades of experience in the business broking industry, specialising in facilitating high-value transactions and providing strategic advisory services across various sectors. His expertise is particularly noted in complex deal structuring and negotiations, having successfully closed numerous multi-million dollar deals.

Partnering with Wim, Manager - Marc Janssen and their team have been instrumental in expanding the brokerage’s footprint across Regional Queensland. Their approach combines comprehensive market analysis with a keen understanding of economic trends, helping clients achieve optimal outcomes in their business ventures. He comments on the expansion, "The opening of our Cairns office marks a significant step towards integrating the lucrative business opportunities and enviable laidback lifestyle of Regional Queensland into the national and global economy. Our expertise and network, backed by LINK's market dominance, uniquely positions us to offer cross-border transaction capabilities and access to international investors."

In recent years, the use of business brokerages in Australia has surged, with business owners now recognising the value of seeking professional advice and speciality services when the time comes to exit, this has led to the industry now generating upwards of $1 billion annually and growing. Queensland, in particular, shows promising growth potential due to its diverse economy and strategic location. The new LINK office in Cairns is poised to capitalise on these opportunities, offering tailored services that include business valuations, buyer and seller matching, and strategic exit planning.

The Cairns office will also focus on promoting local businesses to a national and global audience, taking advantage of LINK’s extensive network and advanced technology.

About LINK Business Brokers:

Founded 1996 in New Zealand, LINK Business Brokers has grown into a leading global business brokerage firm, celebrated for its ethical approach and professional integrity. With more than 200 specialised brokers and offices across New Zealand, Australia, and Canada, LINK offers a tailored approach to ensure successful business transactions. LINK’s vision is to be the world's most innovative, data driven and forward thinking brokerage that is fostered through collaboration and integrity. The expansion into North Queensland represents the next chapter in LINK's strategic growth plan, aimed at guiding business sellers and buyers across Australia.

