Global Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast 2024-2034 | A Projected $48.67 Billion Opportunity with Profiles of 10+ Leading Market Players | Oncology Applications in North America Dominate

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biosimilar contract manufacturing market accounted for USD 7.48 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 48.67 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 18.56% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The rise in the popularity of biosimilars for treating various diseases such as cancer & autoimmune disorders, the lower cost of biosimilar compared to biologics, increasing adoption of biosimilars, expiration of patents for major biologics, escalating need for affordable yet potent medications, growing demand for cost-effective & highly efficient therapeutics, surge in biosimilar pipeline, rising regulatory approvals, and increasing novel biosimilar development efforts by industry players are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.



By products, recombinant non-glycosylated proteins was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biosimilar contract manufacturing market in 2023 owing to the increase in diabetes cases has led to the availability of biosimilars at lower prices compared to branded insulins. Additionally, recombinant glycosylated proteins is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, increase in cancer diagnoses, and growing trend of collaborations among industry stakeholders. Biosimilars of recombinant glycosylated proteins are employed in the treatment of blood disorders, cancers, and infectious diseases.



By production technology, mammalian was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biosimilar contract manufacturing market in 2023 owing to the utilizing mammalian cells for protein expression offers a significant advantage such as the production of mammalian proteins with accurate post-translational modifications, ensuring a native structure. Additionally, non-mammalian is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increase in partnerships between industry participants.



By application, oncology was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global biosimilar contract manufacturing market in 2023 owing to the significant occurrence of cancer, including liver, stomach, breast, colorectal, lung, & blood cancers, rising need for cost-effective therapeutic medications that deliver high efficacy, and increasing number of approvals by regulatory agencies. Additionally, chronic & autoimmune disorders is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of chronic and autoimmune conditions.



North America is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the rise in the use of biosimilars, coupled with substantial biopharmaceutical contract development & manufacturing capabilities, a robust healthcare infrastructure, rise in product releases, advancements in biosimilar production technology, and the expanding range of advanced services offered by industry participants. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increase in the authorization of biosimilar medications, rising need for more affordable therapeutic options, growing prevalence of chronic & non-communicable diseases, heightened demand for cost-effective treatments and the expansion efforts of market participants.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product, Production Technology, and Application

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of Top 10+ Market Players

Global Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation, by:

Product Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins

Production Technology Non-Mammalian Mammalian

Application Chronic & Autoimmune Disorders Growth Hormonal Deficiency Rheumatoid Arthritis Blood Disorders Oncology Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Companies Featured:

Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd.

Element Materials Technology

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Alcami Corporation Inc.

Avid Bioservices Inc.

Samsung Biologics

WuXi Biologics

AGC Biologics

Almac Group

Catalent Inc.

IQVIA Inc.

Biocon

Lonza

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqz2qs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.