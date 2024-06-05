Opioid Use Disorder in the 7MM: Epidemiology Insights and Forecast 2024-2034 Featuring Detailed Analysis of Marketed and Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs, Including Subutex and INDV-2000 (Indivior)

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opioid Use Disorder Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major opioid use disorder markets reached a value of US$ 2 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM is projected to reach US$ 4.4 billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.16% during 2023-2034.



The rising prevalence of opioid addiction, including prescription painkillers and illegal drugs like heroin and fentanyl, is primarily augmenting the opioid use disorder market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for treating opioid use disorder on account of its several associated benefits, such as improved outcomes, reduced risk of relapse, increased likelihood of long-term recovery, etc., is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, numerous government agencies are taking initiatives to address the opioid epidemic by funding addiction treatment programs and introducing regulatory measures to limit opioid prescriptions. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the ongoing development of novel treatment options and formulations, including long-acting injectables and implantable devices, that offer longer-lasting relief from opioid withdrawal symptoms and cravings is also bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing utilization of behavioral therapies to help patients identify triggers and develop coping mechanisms to lower the likelihood of relapse is further propelling the market. Besides this, several biotechnological advancements, such as the introduction of opioid vaccines, which assist in reducing the risk of addiction and overdose by preventing opioids from crossing the blood-brain barrier, are expected to drive the opioid use disorder market in the coming years.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the opioid use disorder market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for opioid use disorder and also represents the largest market for its treatment.

Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report. This report is a must-read for manufacturers, investors, business strategists, researchers, consultants, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the opioid use disorder market in any manner.



Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the opioid use disorder market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the opioid use disorder market

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current opioid use disorder marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the opioid use disorder market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to perform till 2034?

What was the country-wise size of the opioid use disorder market across the seven major markets in 2023 and what will it look like in 2034?

What is the growth rate of the opioid use disorder market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of opioid use disorder across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of opioid use disorder by age across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of opioid use disorder by gender across the seven major markets?

How many patients are diagnosed (2018-2034) with opioid use disorder across the seven major markets?

What is the size of the opioid use disorder patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets?

What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) across the seven major markets?

What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of opioid use disorder?

What will be the growth rate of patients across the seven major markets?

What are the current marketed drugs and what are their market performance?

What are the key pipeline drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years?

How safe are the current marketed drugs and what are their efficacies?

How safe are the late-stage pipeline drugs and what are their efficacies?

What are the current treatment guidelines for opioid use disorder drugs across the seven major markets?

Who are the key companies in the market and what are their market shares?

What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the opioid use disorder market?

What are the key regulatory events related to the opioid use disorder market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by status related to the opioid use disorder market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by phase related to the opioid use disorder market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by route of administration related to the opioid use disorder market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

