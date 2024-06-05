Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Report by Anatomy Type, Drug Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global osteoarthritis therapeutics market size reached US$ 7.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.38% during 2023-2032.
Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns and the rising prevalence of obesity and blood sugar are increasing the risk of developing OA among individuals. This, in confluence with the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, represents one of the key factors impelling the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth.
Apart from this, the easy access to MRI scans is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the development of imaging biomarkers based on radiographic features, coupled with the introduction of analgesic drugs, is contributing to the market growth.
Furthermore, rising investments in the research and development (R&D) activities to launch new diagnostics and biomarkers, along with the increasing expenditures on improving healthcare infrastructure, is also driving the market. For instance, disease-modifying drugs are under development, which focus on proinflammatory cytokines for treating cartilage breakdown.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- What was the size of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2023?
- What is the expected growth rate of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market during 2024-2032?
- What are the key factors driving the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market?
- What is the breakup of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market based on the anatomy type?
- What is the breakup of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market based on the drug type?
- What is the breakup of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market based on the route of administration?
- What is the breakup of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the key regions in the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market?
- Who are the key players/companies in the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|137
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$7.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Competitive Landscape
- Abbott Laboratories
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Horizon Therapeutics Plc
- Johnson & Johnson Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Anatomy Type:
- Knee
- Hip
- Hand
- Spine
- Others
Breakup by Drug Type:
- Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
- Analgesics
- Corticosteroids
- Others
Breakup by Route of Administration:
- Parenteral
- Topical
- Oral
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Medical Institutions
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjb89b
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment