Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Report by Anatomy Type, Drug Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global osteoarthritis therapeutics market size reached US$ 7.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.38% during 2023-2032.



Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns and the rising prevalence of obesity and blood sugar are increasing the risk of developing OA among individuals. This, in confluence with the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, represents one of the key factors impelling the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth.

Apart from this, the easy access to MRI scans is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the development of imaging biomarkers based on radiographic features, coupled with the introduction of analgesic drugs, is contributing to the market growth.



Furthermore, rising investments in the research and development (R&D) activities to launch new diagnostics and biomarkers, along with the increasing expenditures on improving healthcare infrastructure, is also driving the market. For instance, disease-modifying drugs are under development, which focus on proinflammatory cytokines for treating cartilage breakdown.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market?

What is the breakup of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market based on the anatomy type?

What is the breakup of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market based on the drug type?

What is the breakup of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market based on the distribution channel?

What are the key regions in the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



Competitive Landscape

Abbott Laboratories

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Eli Lilly and Company

Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Anatomy Type:

Knee

Hip

Hand

Spine

Others

Breakup by Drug Type:

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Analgesics

Corticosteroids

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Parenteral

Topical

Oral

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Medical Institutions

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjb89b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment