Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Report by Anatomy Type, Drug Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032

The global osteoarthritis therapeutics market size reached US$ 7.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.38% during 2023-2032.

Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns and the rising prevalence of obesity and blood sugar are increasing the risk of developing OA among individuals. This, in confluence with the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, represents one of the key factors impelling the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth.

Apart from this, the easy access to MRI scans is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the development of imaging biomarkers based on radiographic features, coupled with the introduction of analgesic drugs, is contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, rising investments in the research and development (R&D) activities to launch new diagnostics and biomarkers, along with the increasing expenditures on improving healthcare infrastructure, is also driving the market. For instance, disease-modifying drugs are under development, which focus on proinflammatory cytokines for treating cartilage breakdown.

Competitive Landscape

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Anika Therapeutics Inc.
  • Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Horizon Therapeutics Plc
  • Johnson & Johnson Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi S.A

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Anatomy Type:

  • Knee
  • Hip
  • Hand
  • Spine
  • Others

Breakup by Drug Type:

  • Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
  • Analgesics
  • Corticosteroids
  • Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

  • Parenteral
  • Topical
  • Oral

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Hospitals
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Medical Institutions
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

