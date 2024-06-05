North America Ice Cream Market Report 2024: Flavor, Category, Product, Distribution Channel Analysis & Forecasts 2023-2032

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Ice Cream Market Report by Flavor, Category, Product, Distribution Channel, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America ice cream market size reached US$ 14.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 20.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2032.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the North America ice cream market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
North America currently represents one of the largest markets for ice-cream. This can be attributed to the rising health consciousness among consumers, prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the region and the easy availability of healthier and innovative variants such as low-fat, lactose-free, gluten-free ice-creams. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of organic and premium ice creams is also fueling the growth of the market in the region.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the North America ice cream market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the North America ice cream market?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America ice cream market?
- What is the breakup of the North America ice cream market on the basis of flavor?
- What is the breakup of the North America ice cream market on the basis of category?
- What is the breakup of the North America ice cream market on the basis of product?
- What is the breakup of the North America ice cream market on the basis of distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America ice cream industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America ice cream industry?
- What is the structure of the North America ice cream industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the North America ice cream industry?
- What are the profit margins in the North America ice cream industry?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|123
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$14.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$20.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.9%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Market Segmentation:
Market by Flavor
- Chocolate
- Fruit
- Vanilla
- Others
Market by Category
- Impulse Ice Cream
- Take-Home Ice Cream
- Artisanal Ice Cream
Market by Product
- Cup
- Stick
- Cone
- Brick
- Tub
- Others
Market by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Ice cream Parlours
- Online Stores
- Others
Value Chain Analysis
- Key Drivers and Challenges
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Government Regulations
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Structure
- Key Player Profiles
