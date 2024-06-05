North America Dog Food Market Report 2024-2032: Product Type, Pricing Type, Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel Analysis

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Dog Food Market Report by Product Type, Pricing Type, Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America dog food market size reached US$ 26.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 35.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2023-2032.



North America dog food market is currently being driven by several factors. Increasing trends of pet humanization and premiumization are the prime factors catalyzing the growth of the dog food market in the region. Additionally, the rising awareness among the pet owners towards the dietary requirements for their dogs, owing to which the demand for better quality dog food products has escalated.

In addition to this, numerous cases of diabetes, high blood pressure and arthritis have been reported in dogs across the region. As a result, veterinarians have started recommending low-calorie and value-added dog food products to the owners, thereby prompting manufacturers to expand their product offerings. Furthermore, growing numbers of dog shelters in the region for improving the health of stray dogs has also fueled the demand for dog food in the region.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the North America dog food market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the North America dog food market in any manner.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $26.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $35.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered North America



Key Market Segmentation

Market by Product Type

Dry Dog Food

Dog Treats

Wet Dog Food

Market by Pricing Type

Mass Products

Premium Products

Market by Ingredient Type

Animal Derived

Plant Derived

Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

