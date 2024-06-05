Insulation Products Market Analysis by Insulation Type (Thermal, Acoustic), Material Type (Mineral Wool, Polyurethane Foam, Flexible Elastomeric Foam) - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insulation Products Market by Insulation Type (Thermal, Acoustic), Material Type (Mineral Wool, Polyurethane Foam, Flexible Elastomeric Foam), End-use (Building & Construction, Industrial, Transportation, Consumer) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global insulation products market will rise from USD 65.9 billion in 2024 to USD 84.2 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2029

The report defines, segments, and projects the insulation products market size based insulation type, end-use industry, material type, and region. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as new product development, agreements, acquisitions, and expansions they undertake in the market.

Rapid urbanization and increasing construction activity in both residential and commercial sectors, especially in emerging economies, drive the demand for insulation products. Additionally, governments worldwide are imposing stricter regulations on energy efficiency in buildings. This has led to an increased demand for insulation products that can help reduce energy consumption for heating and cooling. As a result, there's a growing market for advanced insulation materials that offer better thermal performance.

The Asia Pacific insulation products industry has been studied for China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Many countries in the Asia Pacific region are implementing stringent energy efficiency regulations and building codes to mitigate the environmental impact of rapid urbanization and address climate change concerns. These regulations often mandate minimum requirements for thermal insulation in buildings to reduce energy consumption for heating and cooling. Government incentives and subsidies further encourage the adoption of insulation products, fostering market growth.

Some of the leading manufacturers of insulation products profiled in this report include Covestro AG (Germany), Owens Corning Corp. (US), Rockwool International A/S (Denmark), Saint-Gobain ISOVER (France), Knauf Insulation (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), Johns Manville Corporation (US), Kingspan Group (Ireland), Soprema Group (France), Cellofoam International GmbH (Germany), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), China Jushi Co. Ltd. (China), and Rogers Corporation (US).

The mineral wool segment is projected to hold maximum share during the forecast period.



The mineral wool segment is anticipated to hold maximum share due to continuous demand from construction sector. With increasing concerns about fire safety regulations and the need for energy-efficient building solutions, mineral wool insulation is gaining popularity as a preferred choice for both residential and commercial construction projects.



The thermal insulation segment is projected to hold maximum market share during the forecast period.



The thermal insulation segment is expected to hold maximum share during the forecast period. The global focus on mitigating climate change and reducing carbon emissions is prompting individuals, businesses, and governments to invest in energy-efficient building solutions. This factor has led the growth of thermal insulation.



Asia Pacific is projected to hold the maximum market share of the insulation products market during the forecast period.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of critical drivers (Growing steel and aluminum industries in developing nations), restraints (Toxic chemicals used as raw materials lead to health risks and ineffective insulation), opportunities (Various government schemes to boost manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific), and challenges (High training costs associated with application engineers and contractors) influencing the growth of the insulation products market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the insulation products market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the insulation products market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the insulation products market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $65.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $84.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles

Covestro AG

Saint-Gobain Isover

Owens Corning

Knauf Insulation

Rockwool International A/S

Kingspan Group

Armacell International SA

Huntsman Corporation

Johns Manville Corporation

BASF SE

Rogers Corporation

Recticel Nv/SA

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Sika AG

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

3M

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

Howred Corporation

Ursa Insulation SA

Nano Tech Co. Ltd.

Gaf Materials Corporation

Cellofoam International GmbH

Wincell

L'Isolante K'Flex S.P.A.

Hira Industries LLC

Aeroflex Company Ltd.

Soprema Group

