Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Research 2024-2029: Growing Funding for Sepsis-related Studies to Bolster Growth

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size By Technology (Microbiology, PCR, Immunoassay, microfluidics, Biomarker), Product (Media, Reagent, Instrument), Method (Automated), Test (Lab, POC), Pathogen (Bacterial, Fungal), End User & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sepsis diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 890 million by 2029 from USD 634 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%

This report studies the sepsis diagnostics market based on technology, product, method, pathogen type, test type, end user, and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions.

The increasing number of sepsis diagnostics procedures is one of the major factors anticipated to boost market growth in the forecasting years. Additionally, the high cost of diagnostic devices affects the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market. In 2023, a significant market share for sepsis diagnostics was held by the market in the North American region, comprising the US and Canada. The strong demand for and adoption of sepsis diagnostics in the US led to the growth of the Sepsis diagnostics market in this region.

The prominent players in the sepsis diagnostics market are bioMerieux S.A. (France), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), T2 Biosystems (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), among others.



The blood culture segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2024.



Based on technology, sepsis diagnostics is segmented into blood culture, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. Blood culture segment is expected to dominate the sepsis diagnostics market during the forecast period. With the increasing sepsis incidences and this technique be the standard technique leading to the growth of this market segment.



The blood culture media segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2024.



Based on product, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into mesh, sutures, mesh fixator, and other products. The sepsis diagnostics market is expected to be dominated by blood culture media segment during the forecast period. The blood culture media is expected to grow due to their affordable prices as compared to other sepsis diagnostics products.



The bacterial sepsis segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2024.



Based on the pathogen type, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into bacterial sepsis, fungal sepsis, and other pathogens. The bacterial sepsis segment is further divided into gram-positive bacteria sepsis and gram-negative bacteria sepsis. The bacterial sepsis segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the sepsis diagnostics market during the forecast period. Rising number of bacterial sepsis cases leads to the increasing growth of the segment in the market.



The hospitals & speciality clinics segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2024.



The end user market is segmented into hospitals & speciality clinics, pathology & reference laboratories, and research laboratories, academic institutes & CROs . Hospitals & speciality clinics accounted for the largest share of the global sepsis diagnostics market in 2023 during the forecasted years. This can be attributed to the high patient inflow in this care setting. Only hospitals and clinics can provide the care and monitoring required in exceptionally severe cases, which also accounts for their dominance in the market.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (High incidence of sepsis, Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), Growing funding for sepsis-related research), restraints (High cost of automated diagnostic devices), opportunities (Development of rapid diagnostic/POC techniques for early sepsis diagnosis, Evolution of novel biomarkers for sepsis diagnosis, Growth Opportunities in emerging economies), and challenges (Lack of awareness and limited protocols for sepsis diagnosis, Shortage of skilled healthcare professionals) influencing the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the sepsis diagnostics market

Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and service developments in the sepsis diagnostics market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, growing geographies, and recent developments in the sepsis diagnostics market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and services of the leading market players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 264 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $634 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $890 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



