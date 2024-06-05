Augmented Reality's Transformative Impact on Consumer Goods Sector

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Research: Augmented Reality in Consumer Goods" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyses the role of augmented reality in the consumer goods sector. It offers an in-depth study of the Augmented Reality (AR) value chain, before identifying the specific AR products that consumer companies can and will use to give them a competitive advantage and respond to the challenges posed by the pandemic. The report also assesses the state of the AR market by analyzing the jobs, filings, social media activity, M&A deals, and partnerships pertaining to both AR and the consumer sector.



Augmented Reality is now more valuable than ever to consumer companies thanks to the pandemic. Social distancing measures caused a large increase in online purchases of FMCG, increasing the value of AR adverts and virtual try-on solutions, which improve online shopping experiences for consumers. The pandemic also disrupted consumer companies' supply chains by limiting the number of employees willing or legally and medically able to work onsite in production facilities. As a result, AR-based remote guidance solutions have become more valuable. The metaverse is also causing consumer companies, particularly beauty brands, to re-evaluate the role of AR in the consumer sector.



Report Scope

The pandemic has accelerated consumer companies' adoption of AR.

Of all consumer companies, beauty brands are investing the most in AR. This is because of the proven success of virtual try-on solutions for make-up and skincare products.

The importance of AR in the consumer goods sector is likely to grow as both consumer and enterprise AR devices and experiences become more ubiquitous.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Consumer Challenges

The Impact of Augmented Reality on Consumer

Case Studies

Augmented Reality Timeline

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

Signals

M&A trends

Patent trends

Augmented Reality Value Chain

Semiconductors

Components

Devices

Platforms

Apps and content

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Consumer sector scorecard

Foodservice sector scorecard

Packaging sector scorecard

Company Coverage:

L'Oreal

Estee Lauder

AB InBev

Nestle

PepsiCo

Perfect Corp

Zappar

Blippar XMReality

Poplar Studio

