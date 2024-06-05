Australia Gold Mining Report 2024-2030, Featuring Newmont, Northern Star, Gold Fields and Evolution Mining

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Gold Mining to 2030 (2024 update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the Australia Gold industry in 2024. It provides historical and forecast data on gold production, production by company, reserves by country and world gold prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global gold industry. It further profiles major gold producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Australia's gold mine production is predicted to fall for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, to 10.3 million ounces (moz), a 2.6% decrease from 2023. This will be primarily due to planned reduction in the head grades at the country's major mines such as Cadia, Boddington, Telfer, Fosterville and Tanami. Combined production from these mines is expected to decline from 1,785 thousand ounces (koz) in 2023 to 1,696.8koz in 2024.



Overall, production will begin to recover in 2025, albeit at a marginal 0.7%, and will rise consistently until 2029, before decreasing in 2030. This short-term growth will be supported by project expansions and the scheduled start-up of many projects, including the Yandal (2025), Trident (2025), Hemi (2026), and Mcphillamys (2028). Australia's gold mine production is predicted to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0% between 2024 and 2030, reaching 11.6moz. However, the growth rate is predicted to slow after 2028, due to the closure of key mines such as Duketon South, Agnew/Lawlers, and Beta Hunt.

The report contains an overview of the Australia gold mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the Australia gold mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, competitive landscape, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

Report Scope

To gain an understanding of the Australia gold mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trend on Australia gold production

To identify key players in the Australia gold mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region

Company Coverage:

Newmont

Northern Star

Gold Fields

Evolution Mining

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Reserves

Gold production

Gold prices

Active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand

Competitive landscape

Mining taxes and royalties

Appendix

