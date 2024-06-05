WOOFi to ride on APAC hypergrowth joins GM Vietnam 2024

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategically targeting the Asia Pacific (APAC) region for its next hypergrowth phase, WOOFi , a top decentralized exchange and perpetual futures platform, announces its lead sponsorship of the annual Web3 Builders Breakfast at GM Vietnam 2024 , a gathering of Web3 builders, VCs, and blockchain teams in the APAC region.



"We're thrilled to connect with the dynamic community of builders and innovators in Vietnam and the broader APAC region. The approval of spot BTC ETF in Asia and expectations of ETH ETFs in this region are expected to draw a wider spectrum of investors, fueling the advancement of digital asset payments across APAC. With these advancements, alongside the substantial rise in crypto adoption in this region, we're dedicated to nurturing further expansion through impactful collaborations," said Ben Yorke, VP of Ecosystem at WOOFi.

With SqrDAO, a community that is driven by Web3 Builders, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) as main hosts, WOOFi will be joined by Metis, a permissionless Layer 2 network, and Cyber, the L2 for social, expanding Web3's focus beyond finance.

WOOFi’s announcement closely follows its recent venture into AI, with the integration of Kvants, a leading AI and machine learning platform, aimed at bolstering trading efficiency and offering advanced analytical tools to its users. The company also announced WOOFi Pro’s integration with the CryptoCurrency eXchange Trading (CCXT) Library, enhancing trading efficiency and broadening market engagement for users on the WOOFi Pro platform.

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading DEX with over $14B cumulative trading volume and 250k+ monthly active users. It supports 11 blockchains and boasts a diverse range of products that include earn vaults, simple swaps, cross-chain swaps, and perpetual futures. The native token of WOOFi is WOO and it can be staked to share 80% of all protocol fees.

About WOOFi Pro

WOOFi Pro is an omnichain gasless Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) perps protocol with up to 20x leverage, featuring omnichain deposits, CeFi-grade user experience, advanced trading tools, and revenue sharing. WOOFi Pro utilizes Orderly Network's Infrastructure allowing for a seamless CEX-like experience while still maintaining self-custody of funds.

Contact: media@woo.network