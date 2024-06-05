Global Consumer Goods Industry Embraces Clean Label Innovation

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Clean Label in Consumer Goods" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on how the pursuit of clean label credentials by consumer goods companies is changing the industry as a whole.



The clean label theme can be understood as an easier-to-understand, more consumer-friendly label with products comprised of natural ingredients and fewer additives and artificial chemicals, as well as sustainable and ethical sourcing and production.

The parameters of what constitutes a clean label product are subjective and there is no legal definition, meaning that brands must interpret what the most important attributes are for their specific products, in line with consumer expectations. In food and beverages especially, this requires the prioritization of health attributes such as sugar and fat reduction, whereas ethical attributes such as cruelty-free are more important to the personal care sector. Across all sectors, the concept of natural, unprocessed, and/or organically produced ingredients is also a common identifier of a clean label product.



Report Scope

Reducing processed fats and sugar content is a key clean label initiative, as is the replacement of artificial ingredients with natural alternatives.

Developments in AI are unlocking new possibilities in ingredient discovery. From a clean label point of view, AI's maturing utility in ingredient discovery could enable consumer goods companies to minimize the number of ingredients used in products, replace artificial and animal-derived ingredients with plant-based alternatives, and reduce resource consumption.

Blockchain is also being used to improve supply chain transparency, which can support ethical sourcing claims.

