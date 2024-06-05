Eczema Market Report 2024: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Marketed & Pipeline Drugs, 2018-2034

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eczema Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major eczema markets reached a value of US$ 16.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the 7MM to reach US$ 37.1 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.20% during 2023-2034.



The increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders that can cause overstimulation of the body's defense system against environmental irritants or allergens is primarily driving the eczema market. Moreover, the rising incidences of various associated risk factors, such as exposure to air pollutants, certain skin care products, genetic mutation, stress, etc., are also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the escalating utilization of effective medications, like anti-inflammatory drugs, antihistamines, corticosteroids, etc., to reduce itchiness and swelling in patients is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of light therapy, which uses ultraviolet (UV) light to treat the symptoms of eczema by suppressing overactive immune system cells that are responsible for inflammation, is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the inflating application of non-pharmacotherapy, like acupuncture, aromatherapy, lifestyle modification, etc., which can improve treatment outcomes in patients, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the emerging popularity of monoclonal antibodies, including rocatinlimab, for moderate to severe disease conditions, since they can enhance safety and lower toxicity among the population, is expected to drive the eczema market during the forecast period.

Report Scope



This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the eczema market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for eczema and also represents the largest market for its treatment.

Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report. This report is a must-read for manufacturers, investors, business strategists, researchers, consultants, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the eczema market in any manner.



Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2032

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the eczema market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the eczema market

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current eczema marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Market Insights

How has the eczema market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to perform till 2034?

What was the country-wise size of the eczema market across the seven major markets in 2023 and what will it look like in 2034?

What is the growth rate of the eczema market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

Epidemiology Insights

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of eczema across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of eczema by age across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of eczema by gender across the seven major markets?

How many patients are diagnosed (2018-2034) with eczema across the seven major markets?

What is the size of the eczema patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets?

What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) across the seven major markets?

What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of eczema?

What will be the growth rate of patients across the seven major markets?

Eczema: Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies

What are the current marketed drugs and what are their market performance?

What are the key pipeline drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years?

How safe are the current marketed drugs and what are their efficacies?

How safe are the late-stage pipeline drugs and what are their efficacies?

What are the current treatment guidelines for eczema drugs across the seven major markets?

Who are the key companies in the market and what are their market shares?

What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the eczema market?

What are the key regulatory events related to the eczema market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by status related to the eczema market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by phase related to the eczema market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by route of administration related to the eczema market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $37.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

