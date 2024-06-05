Titanium Metal Market Report 2024: Trends, Analysis and Forecast (2018-2030) Featuring Extensive Profiles of ADMA Products, Precision Castparts, Ametek, Avista, Cristal, and More

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Titanium Metal Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global titanium metal market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are rising use of titanium dioxide in the paints & coating industry, growing use of titanium metal in the aerospace & defense industry, as well as, increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. The future of the global titanium metal market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, industrial, and medical material markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global titanium metal by type, application, and region.



Titanium Metal Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

Titanium Metal Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Aerospace

Industrial

Medical Material

Others

Titanium Metal Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Titanium Metal Market Insights



Medical grade will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because the titanium's inherent resistance to corrosion is crucial in medical applications, as well as, implants and devices need to endure the body's harsh chemical environment without degrading or compromising their functionality.



APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rise in building activity and rising demand for lightweight vehicles in the region.

Some of the titanium metal companies profiled in this report include:

ADMA Products

Precision Castparts

Ametek

Avista

Cristal

ATI

Toho Titanium

Metalysis

Osaka Titanium Technologies

Nippon Steel

Features of the Global Titanium Metal Market

Market Size Estimates: Titanium metal market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Titanium metal market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Titanium metal market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the titanium metal market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the titanium metal market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixrygh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.