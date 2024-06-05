Cooking Ingredients and Meals Industry - Shopping for Cooking Ingredients to Become More Calculated but Full of Innovative Solutions

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Where Consumers Shop for Cooking Ingredients and Meals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cooking ingredients and meals industry saw the rapid growth of online sales during the pandemic turn to a slower pace as consumers returned to brick-and-mortar stores for in-person interactions and the possibility to save. Inflationary pressures increased traffic to discounters and warehouse clubs from shoppers who tried to economise and shop for best-value deals.

Shopping for cooking ingredients and meals is expected to become more calculated but full of innovative solutions.



The Where Consumers Shop for Cooking Ingredients and Meals global briefing provides a comprehensive overview of the Cooking Ingredients and Meals market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares. Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries.

It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world. Insight into how these trends are shaping demand informs forecasts to 2028, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.



Product coverage: Edible Oils, Meals and Soups, Sauces, Dips and Condiments, Sweet Spreads.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Industry snapshot

Channel shifts

Retail offline

Retail e-commerce

Future developments

