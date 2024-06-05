TRREB: Home Buyers Experience Less Competition in May

TORONTO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May home sales continued at low levels, especially in comparison to last spring’s short-lived pick-up in market activity. Home buyers are still waiting for relief on the mortgage rate front. Existing homeowners are anticipating an uptick in demand, as evidenced by a year-over-year increase in new listings. With more choice compared to a year ago, buyers benefitted from more negotiating room on prices.



"Recent polling from Ipsos indicates that home buyers are waiting for clear signs of declining mortgage rates. As borrowing costs decrease over the next 18 months, more buyers are expected to enter the market, including many first-time buyers. This will open up much needed space in a relatively tight rental market," stated Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) President Jennifer Pearce.

Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® reported 7,013 home sales through TRREB’s MLS® System in May 2024 – a 21.7 per cent decline compared to 8,960 sales reported in May 2023. New listings entered into the MLS® System amounted to 18,612 – up by 21.1 per cent year-over-year.

The MLS® Home Price Index Composite benchmark was down by 3.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis in May 2024. The average selling price of $1,165,691 was down by 2.5 per cent over the May 2023 result of $1,195,409. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the average selling price edged up slightly compared to April 2024.

“While interest rates remained high in May, home buyers did continue to benefit from slightly lower selling prices compared to last year. We have seen selling prices adjust to mitigate the impact of higher mortgage rates. Affordability is expected to improve further as borrowing costs trend lower. However, as demand picks up, we will likely see renewed upward pressure on home prices as competition between buyers increases,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

“In order to have an affordable and livable region over the long term, we need to see a coordinated effort from all levels of government to alleviate our current housing deficit and to provide housing for new population moving forward. On top of this, governments need to ensure the delivery of infrastructure to support our growing population. The economic health and liveability of our region depends on the timely completion of public transit projects including better transparency and clear timelines on the completion of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

























READ THE FULL REPORT.

Media Inquiries:

Maria Karafilidis, Manager, Public Affairs maria.karafilidis@trreb.ca 416-443-8139

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with over 72,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4cf8df5-cb1a-4791-934c-8821579a0a1f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e78f7932-eede-452c-b96f-e114227f325a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7927eca4-0c5e-43aa-8e1e-3b7c117f846d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d26582d4-60ce-498f-81a7-0fed7bc8672d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77f48dcb-9518-4084-9c60-e74b492ac54a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01d53e87-25f9-463c-99e7-e5a6c7f6dd3e