Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
5 June 2024 at 1.00 p.m.
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Outi Henriksson
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Henriksson, Outi
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Aktia Bank Plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20240604102357_205
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-06-03
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 64 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 64 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Further information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi
