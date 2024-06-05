Antimicrobial Packaging Market to record USD 15.2 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antimicrobial Packaging Market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.2 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising consumer awareness and the strong demand for food safety and hygiene is fueling the market growth. As consumers become more health conscious, products that offer longer shelf life and protect against microbial contamination have grown increasingly preferred. Antimicrobial packaging address these issues by adding substances that prevent the growth of bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms for ensuring food safety and freshness. For instance, in February 2022, Scientists from Harvard University developed a new 'smart' food packaging material that was biodegradable, killed harmful microbes, and extended the shelf life of fresh fruit. This is particularly essential in the food & beverage (F&B) industry where the need to prevent foodborne illness and contamination is critical.

Innovations in nanotechnology and bio-based antimicrobials have further led to the development of more efficient and durable packaging materials. These advancements not only improve the antimicrobial properties of packaging, but also address environmental concerns by reducing reliance on synthetic chemicals and promoting biodegradability. The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are also increasingly using antimicrobial packaging to ensure the sterility and safety of medical products and devices. The regulatory emphasis on hygiene standards and the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) will further add to the market growth.

Growing demand for carton packaging

The carton packaging type segment in the antimicrobial packaging market is likely to accelerate at a robust pace between 2024 and 2032, owing to its extensive usage in the F&B sector. Carton packaging is an excellent means of storing antimicrobials as it efficiently prevents microbial contamination and spoilage. This is particularly important for dairy products, juices, and convenient foods, which need reliable protection to preserve quality and safety during storage and transportation. Carton packaging is further highly customizable and eco- friendly.

Rising need in the healthcare domain

Antimicrobial packaging market size from the healthcare application segment will grow at a notable CAGR through 2032. The growth is attributed to the strong need to preserve sterility and prevent infection in drugs and the equipment. Antimicrobial packaging is essential to protect pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and other surgical devices from microbial contamination while ensuring patient safety and regulatory compliance. The rise in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) has also fueled the demand for vaccines that can protect against bacteria and viruses.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market

Asia Pacific antimicrobial packaging market is estimated to record substantial valuation by 2032, driven by rising demand for convenient foods across the region. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles in China, India and Japan are increasing the consumption of packaged foods, which requires effective packaging solutions to assure food safety and longevity. Increased awareness of foodborne illness and strict government food safety regulations are further driving the adoption of antimicrobial packaging. The growing pharmaceutical sector due to the increasing healthcare needs and costs will also stimulate the regional market growth.

Antimicrobial Packaging Market Participants

Some of the prominent antimicrobial packaging industry players include The Dow Chemical Company, Amcor Limited, Tetra Pak International S.A., BASF SE, Sonoco Products Company, Bayer Material, Sealed Air Corporation, Science AG, Biome Bioplastics Limited, BioCote Limited, PolyOne Corporation, Dunmore Corporation, Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd., LINPAC Packaging, Mondi Group, and Microban International, Ltd. These firms are focusing on innovations, mergers & acquisitions, and capacity expansions as a part of their strategic initiatives. To cite an instance, in September 2022, Bayer collaborated with yet2 for sustainable innovative materials in consumer healthcare packaging.

