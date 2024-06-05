Global Blood Collection Tubes Market Analysis 2024-2029: Smart Tracking for Sample Monitoring, Microfluidics for Efficient Collection and Data Integration for Real-time Information Exchange

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Collection Tubes Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market encompasses a wide range of products, including vacuum tubes, safety-engineered tubes, and specialized tubes for specific applications, such as serum separation or molecular diagnostics. Factors driving the growth of the blood collection tube market include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for diagnostic testing, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and the expanding aging population.



The blood collection tube market is evolving with trends like automation and standardization for efficiency, rising demand for specialized tubes catering to specific diagnostics, and an increased focus on environmental sustainability through eco-friendly materials and practices. However, the market also faces pivotal challenges including precision in additive integration, effective supply chain management, and navigating the impact of global health crises, demanding strategic solutions for sustained resilience.



In the blood collection tube market, manufacturers are revolutionizing diagnostics with innovations like smart tracking for sample monitoring, sustainable materials for environmental responsibility, microfluidics for efficient collection, 3D printing for customized designs, and data integration for real-time information exchange. These advancements are shaping the future of accurate, efficient, and sustainable diagnostic processes.

Overall, the blood collection tubes market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% (by value) in the long run to reach US$ 7.7 Billion in 2029.



Recent Partnerships



Blood collection tubes market players form strategic partnerships to share expertise, accelerate innovation, and reduce costs. These collaborations enable market expansion, regulatory compliance, and risk mitigation, while also allowing specialization and fostering commitments to sustainability. Ultimately, such partnerships enhance the competitiveness and resilience of manufacturers in the dynamic healthcare sector. For instance:

In January 2023, MHT Mold and KEBO AG formed a strategic partnership to provide comprehensive solutions for blood collection tubes.

In November 2021, Australian company Q-Sera partnered with Japan's Terumo Corporation to manufacture and use its RAPClotT rapid serum tube technology in Japan.

Based on product type, the blood collection tubes market is segmented into serum separation tubes, EDTA tubes, plasma separation tubes, rapid serum tubes, and others. Due to increasing demand for early diagnosis and increasing chronic disease, serum separation tubes will continue to grow and cater to market demand in the coming years. These tubes are used in specialized applications due to their nature of using gel for the separation of serum from blood.



Based on material type, the market is segmented into plastic and glass. Plastic tube to maintain an unwavering share in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period. Plastic blood collection tubes are generally more cost-effective to produce than their glass counterparts, contributing to their widespread adoption in healthcare settings. PET blood collection tubes, though pricier than glass, prove worthwhile for long-distance sample transport or extended storage due to their superior ability to maintain sample integrity and quality.



Based on end-user, the market is segmented into healthcare centers, diagnostic centers, and research centers. Healthcare centers are projected to maintain a major share throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for accurate diagnostic procedures contributes to their significant share in the market. The adoption of modern and standardized blood collection practices within healthcare centers further solidifies their position as key contributors.



Based on tube type, the market is segmented into vacuum tubes and non-vacuum tubes. The demand for vacuum tubes is expected to rise in the coming years. It offers precise control over the blood collection process, ensuring standardized and accurate sample volumes. This is crucial for diagnostic testing, reducing the likelihood of errors and variations. These tubes are user-friendly, requiring less skill for blood collection. The standardized vacuum process ensures consistency across multiple samples.



In terms of regions, North America is expected to lead the market in the forecast period, driven by robust economic growth, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a high adoption rate of cutting-edge technologies in the region. It boasts a well-established and advanced healthcare infrastructure, providing a conducive environment for the adoption of innovative medical technologies.



Key Players



The market is highly populated, with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Major industry players, including Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD) and Greiner Bio-One, are strategically increasing their production capacities to address the rising demand for tubes in recent years. These market leaders are consistently engaged in innovation, dedicating significant efforts and resources towards research and development.

The following are the key players in the blood collection tubes market:

