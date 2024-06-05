Currency Exchange International to Report its Second Quarter 2024 Results on June 12, 2024, and Host Earnings Conference Call on June 13, 2024 at 8:30 AM EST

TORONTO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: CXI; OTCBB: CURN), will report its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2024 (ended April 30, 2024) after-market close on Wednesday June 12, 2024. Following the release, Currency Exchange International Corp. will host an earnings conference call with management on Thursday June 13, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. EST, in which they will discuss these recent financial and operational results.



CXI Second Quarter 2024 - Financial Results and Conference Call Details:

Financial Results Release

The Company will release its financial results for the Second Quarter 2024, after-market close on Wednesday June 12, 2024.

Earnings Conference Call Details

The Company plans to host a conference call on Thursday June 13, 2024 at 8:30am EST.

To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

- Local (New York): (+1) 646 307 1865 - Local (Toronto): (+1) 289 514 5100 - Toll Free - North America: (+1) 800 717 1738 - Conference ID Number: 82344

For those of you who will be unavailable to participate, a recorded copy of the conference call will be available on the Company website.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

The Group’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Customers are served through the use of its proprietary software, www.ebcfx.com (“EBCFX”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers.

Contact Information

For further information please contact:

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

(416) 479-9547

Email: bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com

Website: www.ceifx.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this press release.