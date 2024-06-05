Revenue Cycle Management Market Size to Hit USD 343.12 Bn by 2031

Burlingame, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global revenue cycle management market is estimated to be valued at USD 156.68 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 343.12 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2024 to 2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. This is driving the adoption of RCM across various healthcare settings such as hospitals, physician clinics, and nursing homes. Furthermore, rising need to comply with regulations is prompting providers to integrate RCM solutions with their existing systems, thereby fueling market growth.



Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global revenue cycle management market is driven by the increasing need to streamline revenue management processes and improve healthcare operations. Revenue cycle management solutions help healthcare providers effectively manage medical billing, claims processing, and revenue generation. They eliminate manual tasks and optimize workflows, reducing costs and collection times. Moreover, these solutions help providers comply with constantly changing regulations for insurance reimbursement. The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the need for automated revenue cycle management systems to process claims efficiently amid overwhelmed healthcare systems.

Revenue Cycle Management Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $156.68 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $343.12 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Deployment, By Component, By Function, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Shift to value-based reimbursement models



• Increasing regulatory compliance requirements Restraints & Challenges • Stringent regulations and compliance requirements



• Data security concerns

Market Trends:

The revenue cycle management market is witnessing increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based RCM models offer increased scalability, remote access, lower upfront costs, and easy integration with other healthcare IT systems. They allow healthcare providers to focus on core operations without having to spend heavily on IT infrastructure. Another key trend is the rising demand for AI-powered analytics in revenue cycle management. AI helps analyze large patient datasets, detect billing errors & fraud, optimize payment predictions, and improve denials management & collections. This enhances process efficiency and financial performance of healthcare organizations.

Market Opportunities:

Standalone RCM solutions facilitate organizations to manage revenue cycle processes independently without integration. They offer flexibility and customizable features supporting specific business needs of healthcare providers.

Cloud-based RCM solutions allow remote access to systems from any location. They require less upfront cost and scalable as per business growth. Furthermore, cloud offers automatic software updates and data backup reducing IT infrastructure expenses.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, Med-Metrix LLC, and VHC Healthcare signed an exclusive 15-year RCM partnership that covers all of VHC Health’s revenue cycle fucntions.

In January 2024, Veradigm Imc., announced the acquisition of Koha Health, a full service revenue cycle management company.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Revenue Cycle Management market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to growing need for streamlining revenue cycle processes in healthcare organizations.

On the basis of type, standalone segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to benefits like flexibility and customization. By deployment, cloud segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to advantages like scalability, mobility and lower costs.

On the basis of component, software segment is expected to hold a dominant position, due availability of various types of applications. By function, appointment scheduling segment is expected to hold a dominant position, due to its critical role in revenue cycle.

By end user, hospitals segment is expected to hold a dominant position, due to large patient volume and complex operations. Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of RCM solutions in the region.

Key players operating in the Revenue Cycle Management market include Athenahealth, Cerner, McKesson Corporation, R1, and Experian Health. These players are focusing on new product launches and partnerships for business expansion.

Detailed Segmentation-



By Type:

Standalone

Integrated

By Deployment:

Cloud

On Premise

By Component:

Software

Service

By Function:

Appointment Scheduling

Claims & Denial Management

Medical Coding & Billing

Network Management

Others



By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Diagnostics & Imaging Centres

Others



