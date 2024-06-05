SDVerse Leverages Spryker to Drive the Future of Software-Defined Vehicles

General Motors, Wipro, and Magna have partnered to create SDVerse, a first-of-its-kind “matchmaking” platform for sellers and buyers of automotive software

BERLIN and NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryker, the leading global composable commerce platform for sophisticated use cases in B2B Commerce, Enterprise Marketplaces, and IoT Commerce, and SDVerse, a game-changing marketplace focused on the commercialization of automotive software, have today announced their collaboration. SDVerse promises to help reduce costs, increase speed, and improve transparency for automotive companies in their software development and procurement efforts by providing a marketplace for buyers and sellers. By connecting the automotive ecosystem players all on one platform, the marketplace will accelerate the innovation and adoption of software-defined vehicles.

The market for automotive software is expected to double in the next decade. Traditionally, the automotive industry has been hardware focused, which meant new functionality could take years to develop. Transitioning from a hardware-defined to a software-defined vehicle approach enables agility and availability of new features to consumers more rapidly. To meet this challenge, industry-leaders General Motors, Wipro, and Magna initiated SDVerse. The first-of-its-kind marketplace is independent, industry-driven, and standard-agnostic, and is available to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, startups, and other organizations with relevant automotive software offerings, tools, and services.

“We are experiencing a revolutionary shift towards software-defined vehicles. Cars are evolving from mere transportation to adaptable partners on the road, setting new standards in automotive technology,” said Prashant Gulati, CEO at SDVerse. “Our conversations with customers tell us that they face challenges in this transition due to a lack of transparency in the software ecosystem, slowing down progress. By fostering greater collaboration between buyers and sellers, we can overcome these inefficiencies and bring meaningful changes faster and at lower cost to consumers.”

For buyers, SDVerse provides transparency to improve make or buy decisions for automotive companies. It offers a platform where they can access a wide range of software products and services, enabling them to optimize their internal engineering resources and improve efficiency. For sellers, it's an opportunity to market and position their offerings directly to customers actively seeking them, resulting in potential for increased revenue and market presence.

“In a dynamic industry like automotive software, there are many sophisticated elements to the procurement process,” said Boris Lokschin, Co-founder and CEO at Spryker. “SDVerse required the ability to quickly compose and adapt as the technology in automotive software evolves. Software-defined vehicles by definition will be constantly changing and the technology used to facilitate the exchange of this software needs to be just as flexible in order to be future-proof.”

SDVerse chose Spryker to power its global marketplace to enable faster time-to-value and flexibility for the future. With Spryker’s composable commerce capabilities, SDVerse will be able to launch the marketplace swiftly, saving development time and costs, and focusing on differentiating features. Additionally, Spryker’s App Composition Platform gives SDVerse access to an ecosystem of external applications. These can all be integrated easily, allowing SDVerse to test the value of the apps and services quickly, as well as being able to accommodate changing industry and customer needs.

“With this project, we needed to move quickly. Spryker offers the perfect balance of out of the box capabilities and composability, so we can get up and running fast while still being able to tailor the platform to our unique needs,” said Prashant Gulati, CEO at SDVerse. “The Spryker team understands the challenges of B2B businesses and has developed an easy-to-use digital commerce platform that enables us to have a true impact on the industry and create high value for our customers.”

The commercial go-live date for the SDVerse software marketplace is targeted for Q3 2024. SDVerse and Spryker will be in attendance at AutoTech: Detroit, June 5-6, 2024.

About SDVerse

SDVerse is a B2B sales marketplace for buyers and sellers of automotive software, developed in collaboration between General Motors, Magna, and Wipro. It aims to revolutionize the automotive software development and procurement process by providing a matchmaking platform for buyers and sellers of automotive software. It is an independent, industry-driven, and standard-agnostic marketplace, which is available to all OEMs, suppliers, startups, and any other company with relevant software offerings, tools, and services. Learn more at sdverse.auto and follow SDVerse on LinkedIn .