ConnectWise Authorized as CVE Numbering Authority by the CVE Program

TAMPA, Fla., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), is proud to announce its authorization as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program. This authorization further solidifies ConnectWise's commitment to cybersecurity and its dedication to providing reliable and comprehensive vulnerability information to the community.



The CVE Program's mission is to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. It is an international, community-based effort that relies on the collaboration of organizations worldwide to discover and report vulnerabilities. As a CNA, ConnectWise will play a crucial role in this process by assigning CVE IDs to vulnerabilities and creating and publishing associated CVE Records for ConnectWise products and services as well vulnerabilities discovered by ConnectWise in third party products that are not covered by another CNA’s scope.

By becoming a CNA, ConnectWise joins a select group of organizations responsible for ensuring consistent descriptions of vulnerabilities and facilitating effective communication among information technology and cybersecurity professionals. The CVE Records published by CNAs enable stakeholders to rapidly discover and correlate vulnerability information, ultimately enhancing system protection against potential attacks.

"We are thrilled to be authorized as a CVE Numbering Authority," said Patrick Beggs, CISO at ConnectWise. "This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to cybersecurity and our dedication to providing accurate and reliable vulnerability information to the community. We look forward to collaborating with other CNAs and contributing to the collective effort of safeguarding systems against cyber threats."

The CVE Program is community-driven, relying on the expertise and contributions of organizations from around the world. The CVE Board, consisting of industry, academic, and government representatives, drives the program's direction, while CVE Working Groups develop policies in collaboration with the community.

