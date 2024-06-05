Arcutis Announces Multiple Abstracts, Including Oral Presentation, Accepted at the Revolutionizing Alopecia Areata, Vitiligo, and Eczema Conference

New long-term safety and efficacy data of investigational roflumilast cream 0.15% in mild to moderate atopic dermatitis will be presented in an oral session



Preclinical data on ARQ-234, CD200R agonist, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis

Additional presentation of the consistent tolerability profile of topical roflumilast in psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and atopic dermatitis



WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a commercial-stage company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced that five abstracts will be presented at the Revolutionizing Alopecia Areata, Vitiligo, and Eczema Conference, which will take place in Chicago, IL from June 8-10, 2024. Among these presentations will be new long-term safety and efficacy data for roflumilast cream 0.15% in patients ≥6 years of age with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, and an encore of preclinical data on ARQ-234, a CD200 receptor agonist the Company is investigating for atopic dermatitis.

In addition, the Company will present investigator- and patient-rated local tolerability data evaluating topical roflumilast in patients with psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and atopic dermatitis.

“We are committed to providing therapeutic innovation and advancing the standard of care for those living with chronic, immune-mediated skin diseases and look forward to sharing these exciting scientific findings including data for roflumilast cream for adults and children with atopic dermatitis from our INTEGUMENT program,” said Patrick Burnett, MD, PhD, FAAD, chief medical officer, Arcutis. “We also look forward to sharing preclinical data from our pipeline for ARQ-234, a biologic we are developing for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.”

Presentation details follow:

Oral Poster Presentation

Long-term Safety and Efficacy of Roflumilast Cream 0.15% in Adults and Children Aged ≥6 Years With Mild to Moderate Atopic Dermatitis:

A 52-week, Phase 3, Open-Label Safety Trial

Presenting Author: Melinda Gooderham, MD, FRCPC

Time: June 10, 1:30 pm CT

Abstract number: 634

The following posters will be electronically available for the entirety of the conference and online beginning Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 6:00 pm CT.

Pooled Efficacy, Patient-Reported Outcomes, and Safety of Roflumilast Cream 0.15% From the INTEGUMENT-1 and INTEGUMENT-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Adults and Children With Atopic Dermatitis

Simpson, E et al.

ePoster 641

Efficacy and Safety of Once-Daily Roflumilast Cream 0.05% in Pediatric Patients 2 to 5 Years of Age with Mild to Moderate Atopic Dermatitis (INTEGUMENT-PED): A Phase 3 Randomized Controlled Trial

Eichenfield, L et al.

ePoster 639

ARQ-234: a high affinity CD200-Fc fusion protein for the treatment of atopic dermatitis

Sheridan, J et al.

ePoster 637

Investigator- and patient-rated local tolerability in phase 3 trials of topical roflumilast in patients with psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and atopic dermatitis

Bunick, C et al.

ePoster 640

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio including two FDA approved products that harness our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including scalp and body psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

INDICATIONS

ZORYVE cream is indicated for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients 6 years of age and older.

ZORYVE foam, 0.3%, is indicated for treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

ZORYVE is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe liver impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).

Flammability: The propellants in ZORYVE foam are flammable. Avoid fire, flame, and smoking during and immediately following application.

The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) for ZORYVE cream include diarrhea (3.1%), headache (2.4%), insomnia (1.4%), nausea (1.2%), application site pain (1.0%), upper respiratory tract infection (1.0%), and urinary tract infection (1.0%).

The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) for ZORYVE foam include nasopharyngitis (1.5%), nausea (1.3%), and headache (1.1%).

Please see full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE foam and full Prescribing Information for ZORYVE cream.

