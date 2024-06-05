VS Digital Health Launches Telemedicine Solution That Helps Companies Launch A D2C Healthcare Brand In All 50 States

VS Digital Health is launching this healthcare platform in partnership with Hydreight Technologies and DSV Global



The platform is called VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One)

VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for MedSpas, Health & Wellness Entrepreneurs, Retailers, Pharmaceutical Brands, Labs and Diagnostics Companies to enter the online healthcare space compliantly

DSV global is going to use VS Digital Health and Hydreight’s Technology and infrastructure to help companies launch a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 States.

Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s (Semaglutide, Tirzepatide), Peptides, Personalized Healthcare Treatments, Sermorelin, TRT, Hair Loss, Skincare, Sexual Health and more



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that gives investor access to a portfolio of 25+ innovative companies from around the world in a single stock, in partnership with Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight”)( TSXV: NURS )( OTCQB: HYDTF )( FSE: SO6 ) and DSV Global, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary VS Digital Health (‘VSDH’ or the ‘Company’) is launching a fully-featured end to end telemedicine platform that helps companies launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand - and do it in days rather than months at a fraction of the cost in all 50 States. The platform is called VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One).

VSDH and Hydreight have been building out the infrastructure for a “Telehealth 2.0” solution with an eye toward working with nontraditional players like: MedSpas, Health & Wellness Entrepreneurs, Retailers, Pharmaceutical Brands, Labs, Diagnostics companies and various other healthcare companies.

The company in partnership with DSV Global and Hydreight has built an end-to-end virtual care platform powering direct to consumer healthcare businesses. The VSDHOne integrated solution allows companies to launch a Nationwide direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days at a fraction of the cost without worrying about building telemedicine and eCommerce technology, access to a Nationwide Doctor and Pharmacy Network, Medical direction, oversight, compliance and a Medical Legal framework in all 50 States. VSDHOne can also offer tailored care programs, such as for Women’s health, Men’s health or condition management (ie. Obesity, Diabetes). With the marriage of virtual and in-facility healthcare features, companies can expand beyond their current bricks and mortar solutions.

“As unsexy as it might sound, digital health infrastructure is rapidly emerging as one of the sector's hottest bets, as virtual-first care companies proliferate and scale. This announcement comes as health tech enjoys its Shopify moment, with a flurry of startups vying to supply the technological backbone for health care companies. And, VSDHOne is separating itself from the pack and poised to emerge a winner,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight Technologies. “We have built a service, technology and partnership stack to power your telehealth needs, just add your brand and we take care of the rest. This partnership and its projected cash flow will help us with one of our top priorities of this year for profitability.”

Features include:

eCommerce Platform



Telemedicine Technology



Booking and Scheduling Technology



Membership management Technologies



Nationwide Doctors Network in all 50 States

Pharmacy Network and Fulfillment Partners



Medical Direction

Medical Legal Structure



Payment Processing



“We are bringing this advanced platform to the market to support some of the most innovative companies in healthcare,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies. “With this partnership, our goal is to provide a seamless platform for companies to create consumer-centric healthcare experiences. Despite many companies reducing their technology investments, we are doubling down because we recognize the growing demand for convenient and personalized healthcare.”

In certain states, there remains a significant limitation in accessing healthcare professionals. More than 80% of counties across the country lack access to services needed to maintain, much less improve, their health. That's approximately 30 million Americans who live in "healthcare deserts" where accessible physicians are scarce. The Nationwide rollout of the VSDH-One platform marks a crucial step towards ensuring quality care for all Americans.

“During the pandemic, we saw pharmacy retail chains play a crucial role in vaccinating much of the country. Now, we're moving towards a future where people can visit their local superstore for a flu shot and their annual physical, or use their favorite retailer’s app to connect with a clinician virtually and have over-the-counter treatments delivered to their home. This vision has been a long-term goal for megaretailers, but the technology needed to deliver a superior hybrid care experience wasn't mature enough until now. The widespread adoption of virtual care has changed everything. With the technology now in place to support this transformation, retailers can easily provide timely, convenient, and affordable care to their customers wherever and whenever they need it. The VSDHOne platform offers a unified, scalable, and cost-effective solution for virtual care delivery, revolutionizing access to healthcare.”

