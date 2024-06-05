Drucker Alumni Pledge $1 Million to Fellowship Fund, Supporting the Next Generation of Business Leaders

Claremont, California, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June, 5, 2024- Claremont, CA – In a significant show of support for future business leaders, alumni couple Andrew and Saori Casey have pledged $1 million to Claremont Graduate University’s Drucker School of Management. This generous donation will fund fellowships for talented MBA candidates facing financial barriers, making new programs more accessible, including the recently announced MBA in Management Sciences with a STEM designation and a fully online MBA program.

"We are grateful for the educational experience from the Drucker School, which has significantly impacted our careers over the decades,” Andrew and Saori Casey said in a statement announcing the gift. “We're pleased to pay it forward and hope that this fellowship provides enduring opportunities for its recipients.”

The fellowship fund will provide up to $50,000 per fellow toward tuition. It is aimed at early career professionals and those who have not yet launched their business careers, with selection based on academic achievement, demonstrated financial need, and potential professional contribution.

"The generosity of the Caseys will make a substantial difference in the lives of Drucker students," said Dean David Sprott. "The fellowships are aimed at highly qualified and deserving MBA students. Financial need should not be an impediment to accessing our MBA program."

After earning their MBA degrees in 1995, the Caseys have crafted careers marked by significant achievements in technology and finance. Andrew Casey was recently appointed CFO at Lacework, and Saori Casey serves as CFO at Sonos. They are active members of the Drucker School community, serving on the Drucker School of Industry Advisors and participating in numerous career engagement events.

The Drucker School of Management is also excited to announce the launch of two MBA programs designed to meet the evolving needs of modern business professionals. The new offerings include an MBA in Management Sciences with a STEM designation and a fully online MBA program.

The MBA in Management Sciences with a STEM designation is tailored for those looking to enhance their analytical and technical skills, positioning graduates for success in data-driven and technology-focused roles. The online MBA program, crafted around Peter Drucker’s management principles, offers flexibility for working professionals, combining live interactive sessions with asynchronous coursework to provide a comprehensive learning experience without compromising personal commitments.

These new programs and the fellowship fund are a testament to the Drucker School's dedication to fostering the next generation of leaders. The school looks forward to the enduring impact these initiatives will have on its students and the broader community.

