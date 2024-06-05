Nanox Launches Artificial Intelligence Functionality in Second Opinions Platform

Nanox integrates FDA-cleared population health AI solutions into its Second Opinions service



New AI capabilities available to patients who submit chest and abdominal CT scans for second opinions

Offering the power of Artificial Intelligence to their second opinion CT report to promote early detection of chronic conditions

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (“Nanox” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that its deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary, Nanox AI Ltd., has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) functionality in the Second Opinions online medical consultation service. Second Opinions is a platform provided by USARAD Holdings INC, a subsidiary of Nano-X Imaging Ltd., that provides teleradiology services. The platform connects patients with radiologists and other subspecialty physicians for additional consultation on their medical diagnoses. Second Opinions has integrated three of Nanox.AI’s FDA 510(k)-cleared AI solutions, enabling patients to conveniently get second opinions from experts in various medical and surgical subspecialties including radiology, neurology, oncology and orthopedic surgery. The integration of Nanox.AI’s tools is intended to promote the early detection of chronic conditions on chest and abdominal CT scans:

AI Cardiac solution (HealthCCSng) detects coronary artery calcium, an early sign of coronary artery disease

AI Bone solution (HealthOST) assesses bone mineral density, and highlights vertebral spine compression fractures which can indicate risk of osteoporosis

AI Liver solution (HealthFLD) measures liver density, which can indicate fatty liver disease



These AI-driven insights are reviewed and approved by Second Opinions physicians and incorporated into reports for patients who submit eligible chest and abdominal CT scans.

“We are excited to bring AI-powered, early detection through the Second Opinions platform to patients seeking peace of mind concerning their health and diagnoses,” said Erez Meltzer, Nanox Chief Executive Officer. “The integration of Nanox.AI’s solutions into the Second Opinions service will help empower radiologists and other healthcare providers by providing them with advanced AI tools that aim to improve patient outcomes. We will continue exploring opportunities to leverage our AI technology to promote accessible early diagnosis and preventative management.”

Learn more about Second Opinions and its new AI capabilities at Artificial Intelligence (AI) Service - Second Opinions .

About USARAD

USARAD is a U.S.-based teleradiology company with a network of radiologists, certified by the American Board of Radiology. USARAD provides imaging interpretation and database services to radiology practices, hospitals, medical clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, urgent care facilities and multi-specialty physician groups in the U.S and additional countries, improving service levels, streamlining practice economics and enhancing physician efficiency.

About Nanox.AI

Nanox AI is the deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary of Nanox. Nanox.AI solutions are developed to target highly prevalent chronic and acute diseases affecting large populations around the world. Leveraging AI technology, Nanox AI helps clinicians extract valuable and actionable clinical insights from routine medical imaging that otherwise may go unnoticed, potentially initiating further medical assessment to establish individual preventative care pathways for patients. For more information, please visit https://www.nanox.vision/ai .

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on applying its proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable across the globe. Nanox’s vision is to increase access, reduce costs and enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment, which Nanox believes is key to helping people achieve better health outcomes, and, ultimately, to save lives. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC— a multi-source Digital Tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic disease (Nanox.AI); a cloud-based infrastructure (Nanox.CLOUD); and a proprietary decentralized marketplace, through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts; and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform (Nanox.MARKETPLACE). Together, Nanox’s products and services create a worldwide, innovative, and comprehensive solution that connects medical imaging solutions, from scan to diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision .

