CAR T Cell Therapy Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Rising Leukemia and Lymphoma Cases Boost CAR T Cell Therapy Market, with Positive Phase III Trials Expanding Treatment Potential

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR T Cell Therapy Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035: Distribution by Target Indication, Target Antigens, Key Geographical Regions, Key Players and Sales Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CAR T cell therapy market is likely to be worth USD 4.6 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach worth USD 25 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the period 2024-2035.

The new research study consists of industry trends, detailed market analysis, funding and investments analysis, and clinical trial analysis. Driven by the availability of innovative technology platforms, lucrative funding and encouraging clinical trial results, the CAR T cell therapy market is poised to grow in the long-run, as multiple product candidates are expected to receive marketing approval in the coming decade.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of deaths, globally. In fact, as per World Health Organization (WHO), 10 million cancer related deaths were reported in 2020. Further, it is estimated that, by the end of 2040, 27.5 million new cases will be added to the global cancer burden, exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on the affected individuals, their families, communities as well as the national health systems., Presently, there are several conventional approaches, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery that are used for the treatment of various cancers. However, among the several treatment options that are available to control disease progression and prevent malignant cells from spreading throughout the body, lasting remission is still difficult to achieve.

In order to mitigate the existing challenges related with the conventional treatment approaches, various active initiatives have been undertaken to develop more targeted anti-cancer therapies; of these, CAR T cell therapies have emerged as a promising option, given their ability to eradicate tumor cells from the body with minimal treatment-related side effects. Immunotherapies essentially make the use of body's own immune system, or its components, to fight against cancer. Over the years, different classes of immunotherapies have emerged as an alternative for the management and treatment of cancer; these include therapeutic cancer vaccines, oncolytic viruses, cytokines, immune checkpoint inhibitors and certain whole cell-based therapies (adoptive cell therapies).

CAR-T cell therapy, which is a relatively recent addition to the gamut of anticancer interventions, has demonstrated significant pharmacological success with targeted antibody-based therapeutics, including monoclonal and conjugated antibodies. Overall, this highly specific and promising form of cell therapy, which harnesses the versatile effector machinery of the human immune system, has revolutionized cancer treatment, globally. Moreover, the ongoing research activity in this field has led to the discovery of several novel molecular targets, further strengthening the research pipeline of the companies in this domain. Given the consistent increase in number of CAR T cell therapies being developed and launched, the CAR T cell therapy market is on its way to becoming one of the highest valued markets within the biopharmaceutical industry.

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Segmentation Overview

Pipeline Analysis: 800+ CAR T Cell Therapy Programs in Clinical Trials

With more than 800 therapy programs in the clinical phases of development, CAR-T cell therapies have already established a strong foothold in the overall pharmaceutical industry. Further, close to 300 therapies targeting oncological disorders are in the early (pre-clinical and discovery phase) stages of development. CAR T cell therapy companies are developing therapies against several novel targets that have been analyzed in this research report. The expected launch of several promising leads over the forecast period will drive the CAR T cell therapy market growth.

An in-depth analysis of the pipeline shows that close to 10 CAR-T cell therapies have been commercialized for targeting various cancer indications. At present, of the approved CAR T cell therapies, six have been approved for several hematological malignancies in the US; these are Tisagenlecleucel-T (KYMRIAH), Axicabtagene ciloleucel (YESCARTA), Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (TECARTUST), Lisocabtagene maraleucel (Breyanzi), Idecabtagene Vicleucel (AbecmaT) and Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (CARVYKTIT). The currently approved candidates target the CD19 receptor and BCMA.

Competitive Landscape of CAR-T Therapy Developers

The CAR-T cell therapy is among the most promising domains in the healthcare industry. Currently, over 190 CAR T cell therapy companies are involved in developing potential treatment options for oncological, non-oncological and other disorders. Additionally, players such as CARgen Therapeutics and Kite Pharma (a Gilead Sciences company) are revolutionizing CAR-T therapies manufacturing, driving impactful advancements in healthcare. In January 2024, Kite Pharma achieves a milestone with the FDA's approval of their advancement in manufacturing process for axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta), significantly eliminating the median turnaround time.

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Trends Analysis: Increase in Funding, Patents, Partnership and Clinical Trials Activity Reflect the Rising Interest in this Industry

The rising interest of the stakeholders in this domain can be attributed to the increasing strategic alliances that have been by for the development of CAR T cell therapies over the past few years. More than 260 partnerships and collaborations have been inked between several industry / academic stakeholders in order to expedite the development of various pipeline candidates. To fund CAR-T cell therapy development, capital investments worth more than USD 32 billion have been made by various private and public sector investors, in the last few years. Additionally, over 10,000 patents related to CAR T cell therapies have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the continued innovation in CAR T cell therapy market.

It is worth noting that there has been a notable rise in the number of clinical trials evaluating CAR-T cell therapies. Around 1,000 clinical trials related to CAR-T cell therapies have been registered in the past eight years, indicating substantial research in this domain. Among these, close to 60% of these clinical trials are actively recruiting patients to evaluate drugs for various types of oncology, non-oncological and other disorders. Driven by the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, sufficient financial support from investors and encouraging clinical trial results, the CAR T cell therapy market size is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Target Indication Analysis: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, B-Cell Lymphoma and Multiple Myeloma to Drive CAR T Cell Therapy Market Growth

According to the cancer data published by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in 2023, there were 59,610 new cases of leukemia, along with 89,380 new cases of lymphoma in the US. Many of the approved and clinical stage CAR T cell therapies target these hematological indications. Rising incidence and prevalence of cancer, as well as an increase in the relapse / remission rates will drive the adoption of CAR T cell therapies, driving the market growth. The developers of Idecabtagene Vicleucel (BMS) and Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Janssen and Legend Biotech) have published positive results from phase III trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma as earlier line of treatment compared to the currently approved status as fifth line therapies. Such developments will expand the potential market size of CAR T cell therapy market.

Market Forces Analysis: Therapy Price and Manufacturing Challenges Likely to Slow Down the CAR T Therapy Market Growth

Manufacturing biologics and cell therapies is considerably complex, as compared to small molecule drugs. The high manufacturing cost also contributes to the high price of the therapy, essentially leading to limited adoption in case of unavailability of reimbursement. In 2021, BMS faced manufacturing bottleneck for its CAR-T idecabtagene vicleucel (ABECMA), driven by shortage of viral vectors in addition to other reasons. In 2022, Janseen and Legend Biotech rolled out their CAR-T ciltacabtagene autoleucel (CARVYKTI ) in a phased manner in the US instead of a nationwide launch owing to manufacturing limitations. These challenges may be temporary as the market matures and is supported by the cell therapy contract manufacturers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 640 Forecast Period 2024 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





1. PREFACE



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS



4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Overview of T-cell Immunotherapies

5.3. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) Therapy

5.4. Concluding Remarks



6. CAR-T CELL THERAPIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Market Landscape

6.3. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Overall Developer Landscape



7. KEY INSIGHTS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Competitive Analysis of Popular Target Antigens



8. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS



9. KEY OPINION LEADERS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

9.3. Methodology

9.4. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders



10. COMPANY PROFILES

Alaunos Therapeutics

Autolus

Bluebird Bio

Bristol Myers Squibb

Carsgen Therapeutics

Cellectis

AbelZeta Pharma

Gilead Sciences

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Kuur Therapeutics

Noile-Immune Biotech

Novartis

Shanghai GeneChem

Sinobioway Cell Therapy

Takara Bio

Wellington Zhaotai Therapies

11. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS



12. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS ANALYSIS



13. PATENT ANALYSIS



14. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

14.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models

14.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

14.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers

14.6. Key Challenges Related to Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

14.7. Key Considerations for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

14.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process

14.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain

14.10. Comparison of Players Having In-house Capabilities and Contract Manufacturers

14.11. Regulatory Landscape

14.12. Future Perspectives



15. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

15.1 Chapter Overview

15.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell / Gene Therapies

15.3. Pricing Models for T-cell Immunotherapies



16. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES



17. GLOBAL CAR-T CELL THERAPY MARKET



18. CAR-T CELL THERAPY MARKET, BY TARGET INDICATION



19. CAR-T CELL THERAPY MARKET, BY TARGET ANTIGEN



20. CAR-T CELL THERAPY MARKET, BY KEY PLAYERS



21. CAR-T CELL THERAPY MARKET: DISTRIBUTION BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS



22. CAR-T THERAPY MARKET, SALES FORECAST OF DRUGS



23. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS

Channels Used for Promotional Campaigns

Summary of Product Website Analysis

Summary of Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads

Kymriah: Promotional Analysis

Yescarta: Promotional Analysis

Tecartus: Promotional Analysis

Breyanzi: Promotional Analysis

Abecma: Promotional Analysis

Carvykti: Promotional Analysis



24. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

Glycostem Therapeutics

Gracell Biotechnologies

TxCell

Kite Pharma

Celyad

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Theravectys

Changhai Hospital

