Think On, Inc. Named VCSP Growth Partner of the Year, North America by Veeam

TORONTO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think On Inc., a leading channel-only Canadian cloud solution provider with a global footprint, proudly announces it has been selected as the 2023 VCSP of the Year in the Americas region by Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery.

"Think On, Inc. was recognized as VCSP Growth Partner of the Year, North America. ThinkOn demonstrates the best overall performance in areas of revenue (consistently growing), collaboration with Veeam, and proactive selling and promoting of Veeam solutions and adjacent technologies in North America.

“The Data Protection Trends Report 2024 found that 70% of organizations will use cloud-powered data protection services by 2026,” said Matt Kalmenson, vice president of Global Cloud and Service Providers at Veeam. “As the demand for cloud services surges amid the desire to integrate cyber technologies with data protection and backup, service providers are intensifying their cloud strategies to stay ahead and deliver distinctive cloud solutions and services. It's with great pride that we acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our partners and celebrate our award winners for their unwavering commitment to our shared success. Together, we are empowering companies to attain cyber resilience and navigate the evolving digital landscape with confidence."

"Receiving the VCSP Growth Partner of the Year award for North America is an exciting testament to our team's dedication and collaboration with Veeam,” says Dan Timko, Chief Strategy Officer at ThinkOn. “This recognition underscores our commitment to providing innovative data protection and cloud services that meet the evolving needs of our clients. We are proud to partner with Veeam and look forward to continuing our journey together, delivering exceptional solutions that drive success and resilience in the digital age.”

The awards are held annually to reward the outstanding success and commitment of Veeam ProPartner and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners, who surpassed expectations by demonstrating expert knowledge of Veeam’s solutions. As a partner-first company, at the beginning of the year, Veeam introduced updates to its ProPartner program, focused on supporting partner profitability in a more predictable way while ensuring the partner’s business with Veeam is safeguarded. Winners were celebrated during VeeamON 2024, taking place in Fort Lauderdale, FL June 3 – 5.

About Think On, Inc.

Think On, Inc. is a channel-only cloud service provider with a global data center footprint dedicated to solving complex data problems through a portfolio of creative, turnkey infrastructure and data management solutions. They are fast, flexible, scalable, highly secure, and cost-effective with predictable pricing and no hidden fees. ThinkOn’s channel-only distribution model empowers value-add resellers and managed service providers to service the data needs of businesses in commercial enterprise and public sectors across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. ThinkOn builds its solutions on industry-leading technology platforms engineered to make your data more resilient, secure, actionable, and searchable.

