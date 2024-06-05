Dr. Harry E. Sarles Jr. Honored with Distinguished Alumni Award by UTMB

Dallas, TX, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) is proud to announce that Dr. Harry E. Sarles, Jr., MD, MACG, AGAF, has been named a recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award. This prestigious honor recognizes Dr. Sarles for his outstanding contributions to the field of gastroenterology and his dedication to advancing medical education and patient care.

Dr. Sarles, a renowned gastroenterologist, has made significant strides in the field through his work with Digestive Health Associates of Texas (DHAT) and his affiliation with GI Alliance . His leadership and commitment to excellence have earned him this esteemed recognition from his alma mater.

“Dr. Sarles’ recognition by UTMB is a testament to his exemplary career and his unwavering commitment to the field of gastroenterology,” says Dr. James Weber, CEO of GI Alliance. “His dedication to advancing patient care and medical education has had a profound impact on our community and the field at large. We are incredibly proud to have him as a key member of our team.”

Dr. Sarles has been a pivotal figure in gastroenterology, known for his expertise and compassionate care. His work with DHAT has been instrumental in providing high-quality care to patients across Texas, and his involvement with GI Alliance has furthered the organization’s mission to deliver state-of-the-art gastroenterological care nationwide.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award from UTMB,” says Dr. Harry E. Sarles, Jr. “My time at UTMB laid the foundation for my career, and I am grateful for the education and opportunities it provided. This recognition is not just a personal honor but a testament to the collaborative efforts of my colleagues at DHAT and GI Alliance. Together, we strive to advance the field of gastroenterology and improve patient outcomes.”

The Distinguished Alumni Award from UTMB highlights Dr. Sarles' contributions and serves as an inspiration to current and future medical professionals. His achievements underscore the importance of dedication, innovation, and compassion in the medical field.

