The Ultimate Do Over: Ever wonder what life would be the second time around? J. Dupuis’s new book ‘Plukt’ will have you wondering how good it can be.

Charleston, SC, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Readers who have ever asked the question “What if” will find a kindred spirit in Plukt, a novel whose protagonist is tricked into confronting her youthful aspirations of power in a ritual ceremony.

This thought-provoking come-of-age story follows its heroine Iris, on a mushroom-induced vision that reveals to her a possible version of her future. In this extended vision, Iris rejects a life of love with a childhood friend, instead opting to follow a path toward selfish pursuit of power and control.

Plukt is about choosing the things we care about most, and thinking clearly and carefully about what those things are. This heart-wrenching story of self-discovery and longing is an excellent read for young adults on the cusp of deciding who they will become, or for anyone who needs to revisit a critical moment in their journeys with wiser eyes.

J. Dupuis’s Plukt is not merely a tale of caution, it is a dare, to look within, and to live out the infinite possibility of who we truly are.

About the Author:

J. Dupuis is a tenth generation Californian and an autodidact. He writes about hope, the human condition, and the power of perseverance. Dupuis lives in Oakland, California with his cat, Shushi.

