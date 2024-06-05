PFAS Filtration Market worth $2.8. billion by 2029 Globally, at a CAGR of 7.1% says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global PFAS Filtration Market is projected to reach USD 2.8. billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1% from USD 2.0 billion in 2024., as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing regulatory scrutiny and tightening of environmental regulations regarding PFAS contamination, coupled with growing public awareness of the health risks associated with PFAS exposure, will contribute to the rapid growth in the demand for PFAS filtration.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=98118970

Browse in-depth TOC on “PFAS Filtration Market”.

210 - Market Data Tables

78 - Figures

243 - Pages

List of Key Players in PFAS Filtration Market:

Veolia (France)

AECOM (US)

WSP (Canada)

Clean Earth (US)

Wood (UK)

Xylem (US)

Jacobs (US)

TRC Companies, Inc. (US)

Battelle Memorial Institute (US)

Cyclopean, Inc. (US)

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in PFAS Filtration Market:

Driver: Increasing regulatory scrutiny and tightening of environmental regulations regarding PFAS contamination

Increasing regulatory scrutiny and tightening of environmental regulations regarding PFAS contamination Restrain: Expensive and complex remediation process

Expensive and complex remediation process Opportunity: US PFAS treatment firms have significant potential to expand globally into markets grappling with increasing PFAS contamination

US PFAS treatment firms have significant potential to expand globally into markets grappling with increasing PFAS contamination Challenge: Proper management of treatment residuals generated during PFAS treatment

Key Findings of the Study:

RO membrane and nanofiltration is projected to be the fastest growing remediation technology type of PFAS filtration, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Industrial PFAS treatment is the fastest growing end-use industry of the PFAS filtration, in terms of value.

North America captures the largest share in the PFAS filtration market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=98118970

Based on technology type, the PFAS filtration market has been segmented into water treatment systems and water treatment chemicals and other solutions. Advanced water treatment systems, such as granular activated carbon (GAC) filters, ion exchange resins, and high-pressure membranes like reverse osmosis, are effective in removing PFAS from water supplies. These systems are widely implemented in industrial, municipal, and commercial applications to ensure compliance with stringent water quality regulations. Water treatment chemicals, including specialized adsorbents and coagulants, enhance the effectiveness of filtration by binding to PFAS molecules, facilitating their removal. The integration of these technologies provides a comprehensive approach to mitigating PFAS contamination, ensuring safe and clean water.

Based on end-use industry, the PFAS filtration market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, and municipal. In the industrial sector, extensive use of PFAS in manufacturing processes, particularly in electronics, textiles, and chemical production, necessitates effective filtration solutions to manage waste and prevent environmental contamination. Commercially, businesses such as car washes and laundromats require PFAS filtration to meet regulatory standards and ensure safe operations. Municipally, the increasing awareness of PFAS health risks and stricter water quality regulations are compelling local governments to invest in advanced filtration technologies to provide clean drinking water to communities. These segments collectively fuel the growth and implementation of PFAS filtration technologies across the globe.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=98118970

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for PFAS filtration. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and India have led to increased PFAS contamination in water sources. This, coupled with rising environmental and health awareness, is driving demand for effective filtration solutions. Governments in the region are responding with stricter regulations to control PFAS emissions and ensure safe drinking water, further necessitating the adoption of advanced filtration technologies. Significant investments in water treatment infrastructure by both public and private sectors are enhancing the market growth. Additionally, the prevalence of major industries, such as electronics and chemical manufacturing, which extensively use PFAS, heightens the need for efficient filtration systems. Collaborative efforts between governments, private companies, and international organizations are also facilitating the development and deployment of these technologies.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Membranes Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: