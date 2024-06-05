Blender Bites Launches into Upscale California Grocery Retailer, Bristol Farms

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Limited (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), is pleased to announce that it has launched its 1-Step Smoothies into Bristol Farms, enhancing the Company's visibility within the United States (US). Through the Company's distribution partner, United Natural Food (UNFI), Blender Bites’ 1-Step Smoothie innovations are now on shelves at 12 Bristol Farms locations across California, US. The product lineup includes Power Berry™, Liquid Sunshine™, Green D-Tox™, and Daily Defen-C™.



Bristol Farms, a renowned upscale gourmet and natural retailer based in California, plays a pivotal role in Blender Bites' strategy to elevate its presence in a state celebrated for its health-conscious and trend-setting consumers. California, a cornerstone of the West Coast's vibrant market, is distinguished by its demand for organic, locally sourced products, and innovative flavour combinations, underscored by a profound commitment to sustainability1. This region, especially sunny states like California, is a hub for the juice and smoothie bars industry2, with California leading the nation in the number of such establishments3. Blender Bites' entry into Bristol Farms not only signifies a strategic expansion but taps into a market ripe with consumers eager for healthful and sustainable eating options, therefore embedding the brand deeper into the fabric of California's health and wellness community.

“This launch into Bristol Farms signifies a remarkable step forward in our mission to enhance our presence in key markets like California. It's not just about increasing shelf space; it's about connecting with and growing our consumer base in a state known for its health-conscious ethos. We believe this move can help boost our visibility as we continue to pursue broader expansion across the US throughout 2024. We're excited about the opportunities this brings to Blender Bites and are eager to see how our brand flourishes in new communities, fostering a stronger, health-focused connection with consumers nationwide,” stated Chelsie Hodge, Founder and CEO of Blender Bites.

Blender Bites' 1-Step smoothies cater to the health-conscious consumer with convenience and nutrition in mind. Liquid Sunshine™ offers a satisfying blend of peach, raspberry, and banana, enriched with Vitamin D and a powerful mix of Vitamins A, C, & E to support immune health, embodying the essence of a sun-kissed boost. Power Berry™ flavour combines potent antioxidants from strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries with superfood greens, providing a rich source of B vitamins and essential nutrients for a vibrant start to the day. For those seeking detoxification, Green D-Tox ™ melds mango, coconut, and banana with superfood greens and chia seeds, offering a fibre-rich blend that supports healthy digestion and omega-3 intake. Lastly, Daily Defen-C™ packs a punch with pineapple, mango, peach, and apple, fortified with ginger, turmeric, camu camu, and over 2 billion probiotics, making it an excellent choice for bolstering immune and digestive health. Together, these smoothies not only tantalize the taste buds but also offer a convenient way to incorporate a wealth of plant-based vitamins and minerals into one's daily routine, ensuring Blender Bites remains at the forefront of nourishing, ready-to-blend options.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a multi- award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen beverage products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2017 and quickly became a leader in the “easy smoothie” category in North America. With a focus on better-for-you ingredients and convenience, the Company is proud to be pre-portioned without the use of any inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free and contain functional ingredients such as whole food vitamins, collagen, and probiotics. Blender Bites 1-Step Smoothies and 1-Step Frappes are distributed across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 5000 stores, including Walmart Canada, Loblaws, Sobeys, Walmart USA, Winn-Dixie and the Albertsons group of Companies.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

Email – chelsie@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 236-521-0626

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email – investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 1-888-997-2055

Media Contact – teamblenderbites@jonesworks.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to the commercialization of Superberry SportTM, the ability of Blender Bites to capitalize on the sports nutrition market and the US market for protein supplements, projections and forecasts related to the protein supplement market in the United States and the Company’s ability to build a strong presence in the wellness and sports nutrition industry. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, fluctuations in capital markets, foreign exchange rates, availability and pricing of raw materials, energy and supplies; the ability to implement price increases successfully; stability in the competitive environment; no future product recalls; the ability of the Company to access cost effective capital when needed; and no unexpected or unforeseen events occurring that would materially alter the Company’s current plans. All of these assumptions have been derived from information currently available to the Company including information obtained by the Company from third-party sources. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 https://markwideresearch.com/united-states-smoothie-market/

2 https://www.ibisworld.com/united-states/market-research-reports/juice-smoothie-bars-industry/#IndustryStatisticsAndTrends

3 https://www.ibisworld.com/industry-statistics/number-of-businesses/juice-smoothie-bars-united-states/