Tenable and Deloitte Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Clients with Advanced Exposure Management

COLUMBIA, Md., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced that it has formed a strategic alliance with Deloitte, a leader in global security consulting services . Deloitte has added the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform , Tenable Cloud Security and Tenable OT Security to its portfolio of available cyber solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) cyber risk management.

Leveraging Tenable’s exposure management capabilities, Deloitte and Tenable’s shared customers can harness the power of proactive security and help remove noise by bringing their attack surfaces – on-premise and cloud-based – into a single view. Tenable One provides customers with the necessary comprehensive visibility, the breadth of vulnerability coverage, and depth of context-driven risk analytics to prioritize actions based on likelihood of attack to reduce cyber risk.

“As a platform-first company, we strive to offer cybersecurity solutions that unite data, simplify risk assessment and take the guesswork out of risk reduction by putting critical context and actionable insights front and center,” said Jeff Brooks, senior vice president, Global Channels and Business Development, Tenable. “By collaborating with Deloitte, organizations will be able to use preventive security measures to better understand their cyber risks and help resolve issues before they can be exploited by threat actors.”

“We are constantly working to enrich our cyber ecosystem for the benefit of our clients, and the addition of the Tenable One platform to it is a continued demonstration of that commitment. We look forward to Deloitte and Tenable’s shared clients finding new ways to understand their exposure data and to quickly mitigate risks impacting their specific environments,” said Will Burns , Deloitte’s US Cyber Detect & Respond Adversary Pursuit Leader and a managing director, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Tenable One enables organizations to centralize their exposure data sources into one view, as they also can:

Add Comprehensive Visibility - gain a unified view of all assets and associated software vulnerabilities, exposures, misconfigurations and excessive entitlements by continuously assessing environments for cyber risk.

- gain a unified view of all assets and associated software vulnerabilities, exposures, misconfigurations and excessive entitlements by continuously assessing environments for cyber risk. Predict and Prioritize - anticipate the consequences of a cyberattack by drawing upon over 211,000 Nessus® plugins and understand relationships between assets, exposures, privileges and threats across an attack path.

- anticipate the consequences of a cyberattack by drawing upon over 211,000 plugins and understand relationships between assets, exposures, privileges and threats across an attack path. Effectively Communicate Cyber Risk - answer stakeholders’ critical questions such as “Where are we exposed?” and “How secure are we?” with ease. The centralized and business-aligned view of cyber risk within Tenable One enables organizations to accurately and effectively communicate cyber risk and set clear KPIs to show progress overtime by benchmarking against external peers.



About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 44,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 65 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 50 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .

As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.