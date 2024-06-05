Global High-Speed Data Converters Market Poised for Growth with a 5.4% CAGR Through 2029

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-speed Data Converters: Global Markets and Growth Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for high-speed data converters is expected to grow from $3.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
Electronic equipment is widely used in modern life for various purposes, e.g., from communication devices to car-entertainment systems. Analog to digital (ADC) and digital to analog (DAC) converters are crucial components of such equipment. ADC converts analog signals into digital signals, allowing them to be processed by digital equipment, while DAC converts processed digital signals back into analog signals for output. High-speed data converters, comprising both ADC and DAC, play a crucial role in modern electronic systems, bridging the gap between the analog and digital worlds.
The term "high-speed" in relation to data converters generally refers to converters operating at speeds significantly faster than those of general-purpose converters. Although the idea of "high-speed" can be relative and may change over time, as of now, it generally pertains to ADCs and DACs with sampling rates ranging from five mega samples per second (MSPS) to several giga samples per second (GSPS). These high-speed converters are specifically designed for applications that necessitate rapid conversion of analog and digital signals.
This report gives an overview of the global market for high-speed data converters and examines market trends. It includes historical data from 2021-2022, uses 2023 as the base year and projects data from 2024 through 2029. The report analyzes the global market revenue ($ million) and volume (thousand units) in terms of segments (type, frequency band and industry) and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World).
The report also examines the key trends and challenges driving the market and the companies operating within it. It analyzes environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments, patents, and emerging technologies in the high-speed data converters market. It also surveys the competition among major players and provides profiles of leading companies in the market.
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Technology Overview
- Current and Future Market Overview
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Inflation Impact on Semiconductor Industry
- Russia-Ukraine War Impact
- Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increased Demand from the Consumer Electronics Industry
- Widespread Adoption of Medical Imaging Applications
- Growing Demand for Instrumentation Devices such as Test and Measurement Equipment
- Market Challenges
- Developing Low-Power High-Speed Data Converters
- Clock Jitter and Synchronization Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Rise of Autonomous Vehicles
- Advancements in Wireless Communications
- Increasing Use of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices
- Increasing Integrations in the Aerospace and Defense Systems
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Newest Technologies/Trends
- Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) Integrating Data Converters
- Miniaturization and Continuous Improvements in Semiconductor Technologies
- Trends in AI and Industry 4.0
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- High-Speed Data Converters Market, by Type
- A/D Converters (ADC)
- D/A Converters (DAC)
- High-Speed Data Converters Market, by Frequency Band
- <125 MSPS
- 125 MSPS to 1 GSPS
- >1 GSPS
- High-Speed Data Converters Market, by Industry
- Communications
- Industrial
- Instrumentation
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense (ADEF)
- Geographic Breakdown
- High-Speed Data Converters Market, by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 7 Sustainability in High-Speed Data Converters Industry: An ESG Perspective
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Current Status of ESG in the Global Market
- ESG Practices in the High-Speed Data Converters Market
Company Profiles
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- AMS-Osram
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Atom Semiconductor Technologies Ltd.
- Cissoid
- Intel Corp.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Omni Design Technologies Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- STMicroelectronics
- Synopsys Inc.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Texas Instruments
