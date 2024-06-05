Global High-Speed Data Converters Market Poised for Growth with a 5.4% CAGR Through 2029

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-speed Data Converters: Global Markets and Growth Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for high-speed data converters is expected to grow from $3.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.2 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

Electronic equipment is widely used in modern life for various purposes, e.g., from communication devices to car-entertainment systems. Analog to digital (ADC) and digital to analog (DAC) converters are crucial components of such equipment. ADC converts analog signals into digital signals, allowing them to be processed by digital equipment, while DAC converts processed digital signals back into analog signals for output. High-speed data converters, comprising both ADC and DAC, play a crucial role in modern electronic systems, bridging the gap between the analog and digital worlds.

The term "high-speed" in relation to data converters generally refers to converters operating at speeds significantly faster than those of general-purpose converters. Although the idea of "high-speed" can be relative and may change over time, as of now, it generally pertains to ADCs and DACs with sampling rates ranging from five mega samples per second (MSPS) to several giga samples per second (GSPS). These high-speed converters are specifically designed for applications that necessitate rapid conversion of analog and digital signals.

This report gives an overview of the global market for high-speed data converters and examines market trends. It includes historical data from 2021-2022, uses 2023 as the base year and projects data from 2024 through 2029. The report analyzes the global market revenue ($ million) and volume (thousand units) in terms of segments (type, frequency band and industry) and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World).

The report also examines the key trends and challenges driving the market and the companies operating within it. It analyzes environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments, patents, and emerging technologies in the high-speed data converters market. It also surveys the competition among major players and provides profiles of leading companies in the market.

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Technology Overview

Current and Future Market Overview

Macroeconomic Factors

Inflation Impact on Semiconductor Industry

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increased Demand from the Consumer Electronics Industry Widespread Adoption of Medical Imaging Applications Growing Demand for Instrumentation Devices such as Test and Measurement Equipment

Market Challenges Developing Low-Power High-Speed Data Converters Clock Jitter and Synchronization Challenges

Market Opportunities Rise of Autonomous Vehicles Advancements in Wireless Communications Increasing Use of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Increasing Integrations in the Aerospace and Defense Systems



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Newest Technologies/Trends

Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) Integrating Data Converters

Miniaturization and Continuous Improvements in Semiconductor Technologies

Trends in AI and Industry 4.0

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

High-Speed Data Converters Market, by Type A/D Converters (ADC) D/A Converters (DAC)

High-Speed Data Converters Market, by Frequency Band <125 MSPS 125 MSPS to 1 GSPS >1 GSPS

High-Speed Data Converters Market, by Industry Communications Industrial Instrumentation Healthcare Automotive Aerospace and Defense (ADEF) Geographic Breakdown

High-Speed Data Converters Market, by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 7 Sustainability in High-Speed Data Converters Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG Performance Analysis

Current Status of ESG in the Global Market

ESG Practices in the High-Speed Data Converters Market

