Elevate’s Accelerating the Inflation Reduction Act Drives Climate and Racial Equity in Underserved Communities in the Midwest

Chicago, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Biden in 2022 has opened doors for communities facing the impacts of climate change to access critical funding. The landmark piece of legislation aims to address climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote clean energy. With over $370 billion available, the IRA presents a historical opportunity to address disparities and promote sustainability initiatives across the nation.

Elevate's Accelerating IRA Impact Campaign provides partners from municipalities and nonprofit organizations with customized support and technical assistance to navigate federal funding opportunities for climate and sustainability initiatives, supporting their efforts to secure Federal funding under the IRA which will run as long as 2031.

Tanner Yess, Executive Director of Groundwork Ohio River Valley, highlighted the significance of the funding “We have big dreams, we know our communities, we know what they need, but it takes a lot to get them into a required government grant form.” “Elevate has provided us a platform not only of technical assistance, but to support some of the funding around Community Change Grant writing. Groundwork plans to focus on projects that improve air quality and develop green infrastructure. Elevate's assistance

Carlton Jones, Executive Director of the Talent Development Coalition (TDC), has big dreams as well but focused in the area of workforce development. With Elevate's grant development support, TDC has been able to apply for Michigan Economic Development Corporation Grants and is now working towards applying for the EPA’s Community Change Grant.

The City of Milwaukee’s Director of Environmental Sustainability Erick Shambarger shared his regional perspective “I'm just very grateful to Elevate for being able to deliver the support that we asked for, that we needed in the way we needed it when we needed it.” The City’s Environmental Collaboration Office received support from Elevate for its Climate Pollution Reduction Grant application to source the City’s electric power from municipal operations from solar energy.

Through Elevate's technical assistance and strategic guidance, partners like Groundwork Ohio River Valley in Cincinnati and the Talent Development Coalition in Detroit and cities like Milwaukee have positioned themselves to maximize the impact of federal funding programs like the IRA. By centering community voices and priorities, Elevate is supporting positive change and building resilience in underserved communities across the Great Lakes region.

–

Elevate is a nonprofit organization that works nationally and is headquartered in Chicago. Elevate designs and implements programs to ensure that everyone has clean and affordable heat, power, and water in their homes and communities —with a focus on underserved Black and Brown communities. For more information, visit elevatenp.org